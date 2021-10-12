CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humanities Research Institute announced the first Mellon Interseminars Project

By Julie McClure
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Humanities Research Institute announced the inaugural Mellon Interseminars Project, funded by a $2 million Andrew W. Mellon Foundation grant. The project — the first of three — will be led by professors Carolyn Fornoff of the Department of Spanish and Portuguese, Josue David Cisneros

