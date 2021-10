Let’s play catch-up, since Michigan picked up four commits for their 2022 class since football began. The first was DT Mason Graham, a guy rising to one site, falling to another, and at least 6’3”/290 to all. Graham is a wrestler who was committed to Boise State, and is still adding to his offer list despite choosing Michigan on September 16. By all accounts Courtney Morgan was instrumental in this California recruitment; Graham plays for an LA power program, and was an early target of Fresno State. Michigan offered in late August when the lower rung of Pac 12 schools were trying to pry Graham loose from the Broncos, a visit for the Washington game sealed it, and the upper tier of the Pac-12 leapt in too late. I bet we’ll get to use the word “motor” in short order.

