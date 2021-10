Chinese crypto companies are exiting the country in droves after finally admitting defeat in their struggle against a regulatory storm. Many had spent the past few years attempting to rebrand themselves in Mainland China as purveyors of “blockchain”-related business and educational providers. But it appears the pressure of the nation’s latest crypto crackdown may have finally taken its toll on big names such as Huobi and Poloniex.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO