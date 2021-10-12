CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes will not be televised in 2022

Derrick
 8 days ago

The Golden Globes, excoriated earlier this year over its allegedly lame attempts to address its lack of diversity, will not air its longstanding awards show next year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced. The association does, however, plan on doling out the awards it has bestowed since 1944 – it...

www.thederrick.com

CBS LA

Golden Globes Forms Partnership With NAACP As It Works To Rehab Image

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an ongoing effort to repair its shattered image, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group which puts on the Golden Globes, announced Thursday a partnership with the NAACP. The five-year “collaborative partnership” will attempt to boost diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry. The two groups will collaborate on “trailblazing initiatives” with the goal of providing visibility to projects from artists with “diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds” and “increasing diverse representation in the industry. The embattled HFPA has been actively attempting rehabilitate its reputation in recent months. Last week, the HFPA announced 21 new members, its largest incoming class. Just under half the new members were women, 29% were Black, 24% were Asian, 29% were Latinx and 19% were Middle Eastern. Back in May, with the organization facing criticism for its lack of diversity and controversy about its ethical practices, NBC announced that it would not televise the Golden Globes in 2022. At the time, stars like Scarlett Johansson called on Hollywood to step back from the Globes, and Tom Cruise returned three Golden Globes he won. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos also announced that the streaming company would cut ties with the HFPA until meaningful change was made.
People

2022 Golden Globes Still Moving Forward Despite Not Having NBC Broadcast After Controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) plans to move forward with its 2022 Golden Globe ceremony, even if the awards show won't be televised on NBC anymore. Back in May, NBC announced it would not air next year's Golden Globes, which the HFPA hosts, after outrage was sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé that said there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)
HuffingtonPost

Golden Globes Will Reportedly Hand Out Awards, Even Without TV Broadcast

The show may not go on but the Golden Globes will, according to Variety. The trade publication reported Monday that the annual entertainment awards will name winners in 2022, even though NBC canceled the next broadcast over the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that puts on the Globes.
Amy Poehler
Scarlett Johansson
Tom Cruise
Tina Fey
Showbiz411

Golden Globe Awards Will Be Given Out This Year, Just Not on TV and Especially Not on NBC

The Golden Globes are going to be given out this season even if no one wants them. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has apparently decided to go forward with the 2022 awards, just not on television and especially not on NBC. The Peacock network put the Globes on hold for this coming year after the HFPA had a number of scandals concerning diversity in their membership and their voting practices.
Variety

Golden Globe Awards Set for Jan. 9 as Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Unveils 2022 Calendar

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9, with or without a telecast partner. The HFPA on Friday unveiled the traditional calendar with submissions deadlines in various categories. Nominations will be revealed Dec. 13. The deadline for movie and TV submission entry forms is Nov. 15. The fate of the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards was thrown in turmoil in February by revelations about the press organization’s internal practices and the lack of Black members in the HFPA, prior to recent recruiting efforts. NBC has been the HFPA’s longtime...
IBTimes

Golden Globes To Go Ahead Despite TV Blackout Over Diversity Row

The Golden Globes will go ahead despite NBC's decision not to broadcast the Hollywood award ceremony over concerns about its record on diversity and transparency, organizers said Friday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- which votes on the Globes and has been under fire due to allegations of racism, sexism,...
GoldDerby

2022 Golden Globes confirmed, nominations set for December

Following a week of speculation about the future of the 2022 Golden Globes, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its plans on Friday to move ahead with the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. According to a press release, the 2022 Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 9, 2022 with nominations coming on December 13. The deadline for final motion picture screenings occurs on December 9. Whether studios will cooperate with the Golden Globes is an open question, of course. Earlier this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced an industry-wide reckoning over its lack of diversity and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: HFPA Will Attempt to Hold Ceremony in 2022 Without NBC and Despite Ongoing Boycott

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association declared on Friday that it will announce Golden Globes nominations and winners in early 2022, recognizing film and TV work in 2021, despite an ongoing boycott of the organization by a large coalition of publicists, as well as numerous major studios, networks and talent due to concerning demographic and ethical shortcomings exposed by The Los Angeles Times last February. NBC, which currently owns the broadcasting rights for the Golden Globe Awards, stated in May that it will not air the show in 2022, arguing that the “meaningful reform” that it expects from the HFPA “takes time...
Florida Star

Bel Hernandez To Help The Organization That Distributes Golden Globes Become More Inclusive

Media entrepreneur Bel Hernandez has joined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Credentials Committee. The committee selects new members of the HFPA, the group that presents the Golden Globe Awards. Hernandez is one of several prominent media professionals recruited recently to help diversify the HFPA. The association describes the appointments...
Vanity Fair

Are the Golden Globes Really Trying to Stage a Comeback?

Though they still won’t be broadcast on NBC, where millions of people have historically tuned in, the Golden Globe Awards may very well still happen in 2022. According to a recent report in Deadline, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—including the 21 new members announced earlier this month—intends to move forward with the 79th Golden Globe Awards, honoring the films of 2021. This comes after a year of seemingly endless bad press for the organization, and a general sense that awards season would move on without it, with the Critics Choice Awards eagerly jumping into the early-January broadcast spot the Globes once occupied.
TheWrap

Golden Globe Awards Set for Early January – Without a Telecast Plan

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Friday announced the timetable for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, without a telecast plan. Oct. 18: Submission website for 2022 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries now open. Nov. 15: Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms. Nov....
UPI News

HFPA announces Golden Globes nominations, awards dates

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced dates for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. They will announce nominations on Dec. 13 and will announce awards Jan. 9, 2002. NBC previously televised the Golden Globe Awards. The network decided not to air the 79th Golden Globes in...
Primetimer

Untelevised Golden Globe Awards will announce its 2022 winners on the same day as the Critics' Choice Awards

Despite not airing on NBC, the Globes will proceed with its original plan of announcing winners on Sunday, Jan. 9. Because NBC opted not to air next year's ceremony, the Critics' Choice Awards moved its award show to Jan. 9. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced it will announce Golden Globe nominations on Monday, December 13. UPDATE: Critics Choice Awards president Joey Berlin calls the Globes' announcement "a petty and vindictive move. It is actually an insult to the industry."
TVLine

Golden Globes, Snubbed by NBC, to 'Announce' Next Winners in January

Five months after NBC announced that it would not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes, the organization behind the embattled awards show has set a date to at least announce its next batch of winners. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has set a Nov. 15 deadline for submissions in TV and movie categories. Nominations will be revealed on Dec. 13, leading up to an announcement of winners on Jan. 9, 2022. NBC announced back in May that it will not broadcast the 79th Golden Globes ceremony, after the HFPA was besieged by scandal for its lack of representation behind the scenes. (At the...
