Midstate drivers frustrated by higher gas prices

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of gas is unusually high right now, and local drivers are feeling the impact. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is $3.42. Last year at this time it was just $2.49.

NJ drivers aren't seeing lower gas prices despite gas tax decrease

NEW JERSEY - Jersey drivers are scratching their heads over why they're not seeing lower gas prices after the gas tax decreased by eight cents a gallon nearly a week ago. "I feel like they shot up a lot, especially over the past week," said Amanda DiMatteo. She pulled into this Wawa in Cherry Hill this evening but says lately she's been going other places where she can use her membership to save a little on gas.
Higher Crude Prices Lead To Spike At Local Gas Pumps

A spike in crude oil prices is playing out in much higher prices at the gas pump. Triple A says some of the increase in oil prices is being driven by fears of a colder-than-average winter, which could put more strain on an oil production system that is already struggling to keep up with demand. That is driving gas prices to their highest levels so far this year. The statewide average is $3.51 a gallon for regular unleaded. Springfield’s average pump price on Monday was $3.41 a gallon, second lowest among major Illinois metro areas after Champaign at $3.37 a gallon. In Springfield, that’s 21 cents higher than it was a month ago.
Gas Prices Expected to Climb Even Higher

If you think gas prices are high now, hold onto your wallet. Experts think they could climb even higher bucking the trend of the usual drop off at the end of the summer. “It’s high here. It’s very high,” said Louie Figueroa, of Hartford. In Connecticut, AAA reports the average...
Natural gas prices on the rise, Black Hills Energy warns of higher energy bills

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many homeowners in Lincoln may have noticed an increase on natural gas bills and it may only be the beginning of a long winter ahead. According to the US Energy Information Administration, households that heat primarily with natural gas should expect to spend at least 30-percent more than last winter. Rising natural gas prices and growing demand are the two main reasons behind the spike Nebraskans will see on their monthly bill.
