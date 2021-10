The biggest of givers, major executives within VT, are still leery of the Coach after they vouched for him last year, and then he flirts with Baylor. While it was reported that all is foregiven, I've heard its trust but verify mentality. At the end of the season, if the season doesn't go well or borderline, he will not be given any flexibility and he can return to TCU.

