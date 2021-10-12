Foothill Defeats Cal on Senior Night

The Highland football team makes their final road trip of the 2021 regular season Friday to meet the Lisbon Lions on their Senior Night. The Huskies come into the contest at 2-4 on the year after a 34-21 loss on Homecoming in Riverside last week to the Wapello Indians. For the season, Highland is led by Connor Grinstead in the passing game at 21 of 57 for 444 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. His favorite target is Logan Bonebrake with 13 catches for 324 yards and five scores. The ground game is paced by Brenton Bonebrake and Grinstead who have combined for 1,303 yards on 182 carries and a dozen touchdowns. Carson Netser has 40 and a half tackles for the Highland defense. The Huskies are 2-2 in district play, tied with Columbus, giving them a chance at the final playoff spot in class A district five, depending on the last two weeks of the regular season.

LISBON, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO