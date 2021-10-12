CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Foothill Defeats Cal on Senior Night

By Nathan Canilao
independentnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Foothill Falcons boys’ water polo team defeated the California High School Grizzlies 22-11 on Thursday. The Falcons move to 11-6 overall and 4-1 in league play and sit at fourth in the East Bay Athletic League standings. Foothill began the evening by honoring their senior class and introducing them...

www.independentnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Shelley drops game to Pocatello on Senior Night

SHELLEY – It was a chance at redemption and coupled with a football senior night ceremony, the game against Pocatello Friday meant everything to the Russets. They were matched up at home with the Pocatello Thunder and it came exactly one week after the Russets had fallen to the the Bonneville Bees for their first loss of the season, something they didn’t want to repeat, especially not with 17 seniors waiting to be celebrated for their contributions to the program over the past several years.
SHELLEY, ID
Huntsville Item

Huntsville High to recognize seniors on senior night

The cheering of the crowd; the blaring of the band. The night of Senior night will be filled with adults and kids' excitement. At Huntsville High School, students get excited when special football weeks come around. From dressing up to just plain old school spirit shirts, everybody participates — especially the seniors. Senior night is an event for most seniors to feel honored for what they have contributed to the school.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
The Recorddelta

Lady Bucs triumph on Senior Night

TENNERTON — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School Lady Bucs varsity volleyball team triumphed over Lewis County in a home match for Senior Night on Thursday, October 7. It was a very bittersweet night for the team and for Coach Ashley Stanton. “In 2015, we all began our journey together. Coach Crites and I, as new middle school coaches, and these young ladies as sixth graders. It has been a privilege and an honor to have coached these girls over the last seven years. We have been through a lot together. Words cannot even describe how proud I am of each of them,” praised Coach Stanton.
BUCKHANNON, WV
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Crestview Senior Night

Crestview's senior fall athletes and band members were recognized before the start of Saturday's football game against Norwalk St. Paul. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
CRESTVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Night#East Bay#Water Polo#Foothill Defeats Cal#Foothill Falcons#De La Salle High School
rheaheraldnews.com

DCS Sweatbees defeat Harriman on 8th grade night

(Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 edition) On Thursday night, the Dayton City School Sweatbee football team played a tough game against the Harriman Middle School Blue Devils, hosting them for DCS eighth grade night. The Sweatbees fought and played hard until the very end, defeating the Blue Devils with a final score of 42-32.
HARRIMAN, TN
Sturgis Journal

Senior night success for SHS swimming

The Sturgis swim and dive team celebrated senior night on Tuesday with a 111-75 victory over visiting South Haven. The Lady Trojans won nine events on the night. Seniors Randi Boland, Sophia Compton, Aubrey Mealor, Katie Strawser and Kara Triezenberg were each honored prior to the swim meet taking place.
STURGIS, MI
Oconee Enterprise

Spartans score senior night win

Athens Academy volleyball celebrated senior night on Sept. 28, notching two wins over region opponents Lakeside and Baldwin. Peyton Wheeler, Addison Ollendick-Smith and Mae Kline celebrated their final home matches as they finish what could be a historic season for the Lady Spartans. They opened the night with a 25-15,...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
lcnme.com

Skunked: Cribbage Night with Wiscasset Seniors

Every week The Lincoln County News publishes the top three scores from the Wiscasset Senior Center’s cribbage games on Tuesday and Thursday. I, being 23 years old with only a cursory understanding of the game, decided to meet some of the people behind the scores and test my mettle against the best the county has to offer on Thursday, Sept. 30.
WISCASSET, ME
news8000.com

Aquinas sweeps Logan on senior night

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)–Although it wasn’t their official home gym, the Blugolds looked right at home, sweeping Logan 3-0 on senior night. Aquinas got out to a 9 point lead early, with Logan cutting the lead down to three before the Blugolds pulled away. Both teams will play against Onalaska in...
ONALASKA, WI
Idaho State Journal

Preston blows out Century on Senior Night

Preston’s football team lost five games a year ago and was pretty competitive in four of those setbacks. The one exception was a 61-24 drubbing at the hands of district rival Century. It was a game that surely motivated the Indians, who took their frustrations out one the Diamondbacks a year later.
PRESTON, ID
Fairborn Daily Herald

Bellbrook wins on Senior Night

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook found itself getting back on the winning track with a Senior Night victory against Franklin at Miami Valley South Stadium on Thursday night. The 5-1 win was the first time in the last six games the Golden Eagles have won two in a row after a 5-2-0 start to the season.
BELLBROOK, OH
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

East sweeps Central on Senior Night

CHEYENNE – Consistency was at the forefront of Cheyenne East’s success Thursday night. The No. 3-ranked Lady Thunderbirds had few instances where miscues would alter the game as they rolled to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-21 win over Cheyenne Central on Senior Night. “Overall it was a great team-effort win ......
CHEYENNE, WY
The Manhattan Mercury

Wamego rolls KC Schlagle on senior night

WAMEGO — The Wamego Red Raiders celebrated senior night in style Friday, trouncing KC Schlagle 48-14. Although it was senior night, it was a junior, Chase Cottam, who caught four passes to account for four of the Raiders’ six touchdowns. Wamego (5-1) got on the scoreboard quickly. The Stallions muffed...
WAMEGO, KS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lady Lions’ seniors dominate in Senior Night sweep

HAMILTON – Hamilton’s strong performance from their seniors and excellent night serving got the Lady Lions a 3-0 win against Shannon last Monday. The seniors took over in the first and second set, clinching set wins of 25-8 and 25-9 in the second. The Lady Lions’ underclassmen closed out the game in the third set on an 25-10 win.
HAMILTON, MS
kciiradio.com

Lions Welcome Huskies for Senior Night

The Highland football team makes their final road trip of the 2021 regular season Friday to meet the Lisbon Lions on their Senior Night. The Huskies come into the contest at 2-4 on the year after a 34-21 loss on Homecoming in Riverside last week to the Wapello Indians. For the season, Highland is led by Connor Grinstead in the passing game at 21 of 57 for 444 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. His favorite target is Logan Bonebrake with 13 catches for 324 yards and five scores. The ground game is paced by Brenton Bonebrake and Grinstead who have combined for 1,303 yards on 182 carries and a dozen touchdowns. Carson Netser has 40 and a half tackles for the Highland defense. The Huskies are 2-2 in district play, tied with Columbus, giving them a chance at the final playoff spot in class A district five, depending on the last two weeks of the regular season.
LISBON, IA
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Bombers shutout Knights on senior night

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid varsity girls soccer team defeated the Seton Catholic Knights 4-0 in a Champlain Valley Athletic Association matchup on Thursday. On Sept. 17, the Blue Bombers scored a game winning goal with 45 seconds left to beat the Knights, 3-2, but this game the Bombers were able to take control early.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Evening Star

Fremont spikers win on senior night

FREMONT — Four Fremont seniors went out in a big way Thursday, playing key roles in the team’s 25-23, 25-11, 25-8 sweep over Eastside in the final regular-season match for both schools. It was the final home match for Summer Asher, Nicole Palmer, Jada Rhonehouse and Kalyn Schlottman. Rhonehouse had...
FREMONT, IN
pvpanthers.com

Soccer Outlast UAPB on Senior Night

PRAIRIE VIEW – It seemed only fitting as 11 Prairie View A&M soccer seniors had an opportunity to play in front of their home crowd in a 2-0 victory over Arkansas Pine Bluff for Senior Night at the PVAMU Soccer Complex. How it Happened:. Prairie View opened the scoring with...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Post Register

Shelley celebrates volleyball Senior Night

SHELLEY – The Shelley volleyball team, in a hotly contested race for one of the top seeds in the upcoming District 6/High Country Conference tournament, held their annual Senior Night on Tuesday in order to recognize and say goodbye to a group of seniors that have been so instrumental in the rebuilding of a program that once ruled the 3A classification.
SHELLEY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy