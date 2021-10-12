Health department announces updated list of COVID-19 clinics, testing sites
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced Monday it has released two documents which list locations of COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing sites for residents and visitors in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties. The list for COVID-19 vaccination clinics, which may be viewed at /nwhealth.org/pubs/COVID-19%20Vax%20Clinic%20Locations%2010.4.21.pdf, and for testing sites,...www.petoskeynews.com
