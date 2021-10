CNN– Those pump prices are hurting wallets nationwide after yet another spike in oil prices. Oil has reached a seven year high, skyrocketing to $84 a barrel. Gas prices are also inching higher. According to AAA, the national average is up to $3.35 a gallon. Back here in the Midlands, we’re averaging about $3.06 a gallon. While we might be better than the national average, it’s still $1.29 more than prices we were paying just this time last year.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO