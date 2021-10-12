One Piece Film Confirmed to Screen in US Theaters for Special Two-Night Event

This Halloween, tiptoe behind the scenes of one of the world’s most enduring literary horrors, Dracula. Dacre Stoker, international bestselling author and descendant of Bram Stoker, author of Dracula, has spent the last 12 years researching his famous great grand-uncle and uncovering the facts behind the myths. Andrea St. Amand is an evidential psychic medium, internationally recognized expert in the paranormal, and scholar of Dracula and the Occult. Together, through an audio visual presentation with dramatic readings, they unravel the influences, superstitions and the non-fictional events that led to the creation of this beloved supernatural novel. Dacre and Andrea have traveled from England to the Carpathian Mountains of Transylvania, on the hunt of the fictional and real-life Dracula. Join them alongside actor Braxton Williams as they foray into the brilliant mind that created Dracula . . . if you dare. As a special feature, rarely-seen, ghoulish items in the collection of the Charleston Library Society will be on display, such as Henry Timrod’s “Blood Book” and the haunting works by Italian artist Piranesi, rumored to have inspired the likes of Mary Shelley and Lord Byron. This event will take place over the course of two nights. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased with the link below or by calling 843-723-9912.

