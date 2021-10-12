CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Piece Film Confirmed to Screen in US Theaters for Special Two-Night Event

By Hoarder of Fantasy Books, Stephen King Wannabe
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Piece is coming to theaters this November! In celebration of the anime's 1000th episode, Toei Animation is dropping a special two-night screening event of One Piece Film: Strong World. Toei Animation announced the special event in their official Twitter account along with a new teaser for Strong World.

