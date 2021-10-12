CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Hockey is Back

By Defending Big D
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars may not play until Thursday, but as of today, the NHL 2021-22 officially begins!. Instead of a lead today, let’s just all take a moment to bask in what this means. It’s the return of the usual division structure, only with the Arizona Coyotes now joining the Central Division. It’s the debut of the Seattle Kraken, who start their inaugural season tonight in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. That game will be on ESPN, which hosts hockey for the first time since 2004.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
The Spun

Drew Brees Says NFL’s Best Team Is Extremely Obvious

According to former New Orleans Saints quarterback turned NBC analyst Drew Brees, there’s one very obvious pick. Brees believes the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the National Football League. The future Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t think it’s close, either. “I think the Bills are the best team...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Coyotes#Espn#The Dallas Stars#The Central Division
Yardbarker

What Cris Collinsworth said about female football fans in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Seattle Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football” on NBC in Week 6. The game was called by Mike Tirico (in place of Al Michaels), and Cris Collinsworth. Last year, the two called a game in December in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Ravens. That game was...
NFL
The Independent

Patrick Mahomes’s brother apologises for dancing on dead NFL star’s memorial

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of NFL star Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, has apologised after filming a TikTok in which he danced on the memorial to Sean Taylor, a former Washington, DC football player who was murdered during a burglary in his home in November 2007. The jersey of Mr Taylor, who was killed 14 years ago, was retired on Sunday and his number, 21, had been painted on the visitor’s side of the field at FedEx Field in Maryland. The Washington Football Team honoured Mr Taylor in a ceremony ahead of the team’s game against...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Rips NFL Head Coach For ‘Stupid’ Performance

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky didn’t hold back when discussing the New York Giants‘ recent loss to the Los Angeles Rams. While on Get Up this Monday, Orlovsky ripped Giants head coach Joe Judge for his “stupid” performance. Orlovsky was clearly frustrated that Judge allowed Daniel Jones to play through the...
NFL
Bring Me The News

Watch: Marcus Foligno starts fight with a superman punch

Marcus Foligno got into his second fight of the season on Tuesday night and he was not messing around as he went up against Brenden Dillon of the Winnipeg Jets. Tuesday's matchup got physical in the first period as the Jets attempted to get Kirill Kaprizov off his game. With the period winding down, Foligno finally had enough.
SPORTS
FanSided

WWE Raw: 3 things that went wrong on the Oct. 18 episode

This week’s episode of WWE Raw broadcasted from the home arena of the Sacramento Kings, a franchise that hasn’t given its fans much to cheer for over the last 15 years, it’s appropriate that WWE would follow the same blueprint for audience appreciation on this show. There were certainly some...
WWE
Hogs Haven

Daily Slop: Washington Football Media Links Roundup

The NFL heads overseas for the first time in 2021 with the Jets taking on the Falcons. Back in the states, there's a full slate of games and noteworthy matchups. DeAndre Carter ran back the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown on Sunday vs. Atlanta. Washington's offensive...
NFL
NJ.com

Field Hockey: 3 Stars of the Day, Oct. 9

Coaches: Do you think a player on your team should be up for a Star of the Day? Were they stellar on defense, scored some big goals or reached a personal milestone? Tell us about it! Send Brian an email at the address below. 1st Star. Kayla Connors, Belvidere. It...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the matter has also been less than ideal, with Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin initially suggesting Zion would be ready to start the season before recently backtracking in a big way.
NBA
prohockeyrumors.com

Dallas Stars Sign Artem Grushnikov

6:57 pm: PuckPedia reports that Grushnikov’s deal carries a cap hit of $859,000. The structure of the deal is as follows:. 2021-22: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus, $80,000 minors salary. 2022-23: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus, $80,000 minors salary. 2023-24: $800,000 salary, $92,500 signing...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy