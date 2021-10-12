Dallas Stars Daily Links: Hockey is Back

The Dallas Stars may not play until Thursday, but as of today, the NHL 2021-22 officially begins!. Instead of a lead today, let’s just all take a moment to bask in what this means. It’s the return of the usual division structure, only with the Arizona Coyotes now joining the Central Division. It’s the debut of the Seattle Kraken, who start their inaugural season tonight in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. That game will be on ESPN, which hosts hockey for the first time since 2004.