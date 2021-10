In the days leading up to Nebraska’s game at Minnesota, the usual college football silliness appeared. PJ Fleck and his popular Row The Boat mantra were easy punchlines for Nebraska’s fanbase on social media. Memories from the last two games between these programs—both Husker losses, even last year when the Gophers were without 33 players who were out due to Covid, injuries and opt-outs—were revisited. Curiosity for irrelevant things sparked, too—are Nebraska’s players going to wear hoodies in pregame warmups? Scott Frost didn’t seem too fond of that two years ago.

