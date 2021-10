Legends of Runeterra’s upcoming Patch 2.18 is a long-awaited update for players hoping to see multiple card changes. While there aren’t as many changes as the last batch of updates in Patch 2.11, there’s still a lot to look forward to in Patch 2.18. Aside from multiple buffs and nerfs, Riot has made a slight update to its view on card changes. Riot’s philosophy toward live balance is fairly similar to its notes back in Patch 2.11, but the frequency of changes will be increased.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO