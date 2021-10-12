CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Opinion | Rufus Woods: Ways we can counteract social media's negative impacts

By Rufus Woods Publisher Emeritus
Wenatchee World
 7 days ago

Facebook has been catching a lot of heat lately, and deservedly so, for ignoring its own research showing the destructive ways that the platform is impacting our society. I don’t think it’s too much to ask that companies make a good-faith effort to avoid negative impacts from their products, whether that’s from polluting the environment, hurting customers or damaging the social fabric.

www.wenatcheeworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

The Facebook outage was exactly the social media reset we all need

It felt unbelievable, didn’t it, on Monday night, when peace reigned around the world for those six golden hours that our social media fell silent. At first, when there were no pinging WhatsApp notifications, I kept restarting my phone and rebooting the Wi-Fi, but to no avail. What was going on? Facebook was more boring and repetitive than usual, I noted. Instagram was stuck. I’m too grown up to base my entire wellbeing on likes for my poems and pictures, but even I was miffed that no one seemed interested. And all those photographs I wanted to WhatsApp to my daughter just would not go through.
INTERNET
MySanAntonio

'We don't own social media': How Facebook's meltdown forced San Antonio businesses to pivot

Yesterday, as most are aware, Facebook — along with its friends WhatsApp and Instagram — went dark globally for over five hours, causing a domino effect of repercussions. Most benignly, it alleviated passive users from the impulse of scrolling their feeds. What's more impactful, however, is that it blocked reliable channels of communication and rattled businesses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Science#Political Polarization#Data Science#Duke University#Polarization Lab#The Social Sciences#Braverangels Org
Fox News South Texas

Social Media Outage Causes An Impact On Our Community

Even though the social media outage only lasted a couple of hours, it had a big impact on our community. Yesterdays social media blackout left millions of users without access to WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. Many internet based businesses saw a radical decrease in sales. Dania Guzman, owner of DG...
SMALL BUSINESS
nbc25news.com

Mental health therapist says social media can have negative impact on children

WASHINGTON (AP) — While accusing the giant social network of pursuing profits over safety, a former Facebook data scientist told Congress Tuesday she believes stricter government oversight could alleviate the dangers the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence to fuel misinformation. Frances Haugen, testifying to the Senate...
MENTAL HEALTH
WBTV

Facebook Testimony: How can we break free from the social media grip?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s routine for probably most of us these days. Downtime means reaching for your phone and scrolling through Facebook or Instagram. We all realize it’s not the most productive use of our time, but this week we were told it’s far worse than a time suck.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox5dc.com

The impact of social media on younger generations

FOX 5 is digging deeper into the effects of social media on youth as a Facebook whistleblower testifies to Congress about the harmful realities teenagers face online. Three local high school and college students joined Good Day DC to talk about their personal experiences with social media and how they've seen it impact their peers.
INTERNET
theappalachianonline.com

OPINION: Social Media has destroyed your self image

We live in unprecedented times, but the pandemic isn’t the only thing that comes to mind. The abundance of technology and presence of social media in college students’ lives is unlike ever before. Research concerning how the constant use of social media has impacted college-aged students, especially women, is a small but growing topic of interest and worry. For example, internal research documents from Facebook have reported that one in three teenage girls with body image issues report they have become worse because of Instagram. Facebook also uncovered evidence that increasing levels of anxiety and depression could be linked to social media outlets like Instagram. The impact of social media on teenagers and college-aged young adults is becoming more evident everyday.
MENTAL HEALTH
wgnradio.com

Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg: What we can learn from Facebook going offline

Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg joined Bob Sirott to talk about what the six hours of Facebook being offline meant for users. People who run businesses on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook could not contact their customers which forced them to shut down the business for the day. Scott also warns Facebook users about quizzes on the platform, which could be scams.
INTERNET
Fox News

Social media and the negative impact on teens

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
KIDS
local21news.com

The impact of social media on kid's mental health and what parents can do to help

Dauphin County, PA — The mental health concerns of our children and social media is one of the concerns a former Facebook employee brought up when testifying on Capitol Hill. Retreat Behavioral Health Therapist Mark Sigmund says biggest things teens do is compare themselves and this causes negative impacts on...
KIDS
wvgazettemail.com

Lee Wolverton: Are we better off now than before social media? (Opinion)

What Napoleon Bonaparte envisioned, Ferdinand de Lesseps achieved, constructing a canal across the isthmus of Suez, linking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean and opening an avenue for Europe to fortunes in East Asia. If Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg does not already know the story of de Lesseps, he is living...
GOOGLE
Cheddar News

Pinterest 'Havens' Looks to Remedy Social Media's Toxic Impacts on Users

With the rising awareness of social media's impact on the mental health of its users, Pinterest is launching the Havens: Invest in Rest feature, described as an anti-burnout oasis. Dr. LeMia Jenkins Thompson, global head of communications at the image sharing platform, joined Cheddar to provide some additional details about the initiative and to highlight the importance of resting from social media. "Over the past year, we've seen our searches increase for self-care inspiration, and so Pinterest Havens is meant to answer that call. It's been a clear outreach by our audience to think about that," she said.
MENTAL HEALTH
arkvalleyvoice.com

Exploring Social Media’s Impact on Civil Society and Trust in Government

The Social Media Impacts on Individuals and Society will be explored through an event sponsored by Truth Has a Voice Foundation, Central Colorado Humanists and Colorado Mountain College. The civic event at the Salida SteamPlant Event Center is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. The joint in-person...
SALIDA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy