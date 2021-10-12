Opinion | Rufus Woods: Ways we can counteract social media's negative impacts
Facebook has been catching a lot of heat lately, and deservedly so, for ignoring its own research showing the destructive ways that the platform is impacting our society. I don’t think it’s too much to ask that companies make a good-faith effort to avoid negative impacts from their products, whether that’s from polluting the environment, hurting customers or damaging the social fabric.www.wenatcheeworld.com
Comments / 0