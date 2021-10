A juror serving in the Elizabeth Holmes trial has been dismissed after she told the judge she couldn’t separate her religious views as a Buddhist from the case. Juror No. 4 explained to Judge Edward Davila on Wednesday that if the jury found the Theranos founder guilty and she was sent to prison for a “long, long time” she would “feel like it’s my fault.” The juror said she believed in love and forgiveness, according to The Mercury News, and that she was thinking about Holmes’ potential punishment “every day.” The judge dismissed her after the juror suggested she could stay on the jury as long as she didn’t have to vote.

