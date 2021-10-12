Letter: Pizzella for Pinehurst
Those of us who live in Pinehurst know it’s a wonderful and unique place. Unfortunately, what makes that so is changing rapidly around us. We’ve been here for a while. We know growth and traffic are increasing at a more rapid pace than we’ve ever experienced. Mostly, but not exclusively, external developments are threatening our ambience and traditions. Those pressures are not going to change. We can directly control some of them but only influence the remainder.www.thepilot.com
