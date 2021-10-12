CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite’s Impostor Mode is Inspired by Among Us, Epic Games Confirms

By Amie Gammons
Cover picture for the articleEpic Games has finally revealed the secret behind the invention of the Impostor Mode in Fortnite. The game mode is inspired by one of the most anticipated deception games globally, Among Us, as per Epic Games’ statement made on Tuesday. The critics sent in Epic Games’ way are pretty harsh. Most of them imply the lack of creativity as to why the developer didn’t put anything additional, so it differs from Innersloth’s Among Us.

