Tim Burton's Wednesday: Here's What We Know So Far About Netflix's The Addams Family Spinoff

If you are as big a fan of Mike Flanagan movies and TV shows as I am, you probably already finished Midnight Mass on Netflix, followed by a marathon of his other Netflix TV shows (collectively called The Haunting Collection) or even a few (or all) of his horror movies in anticipation for his next project. Lucky for you, his return to television is coming soon with a new horror series called The Midnight Club, which has nothing to do with the story of Midnight Mass (in case you wondering), but does have a few behind-the-scenes connections to the recent hit. Read on to learn how they relate, along with everything else we know about the latest of Flanagan’s horror TV shows - starting with when we can expect to stream this new, terrifying tale.

