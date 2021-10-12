CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games Are Becoming a High-Fashion Playground

By Christian Allaire
Vogue Magazine
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the survival-horror video game Dead by Daylight, four survivors must face off against a gruesome killer—such as Halloween’s Michael Myers or Hellraiser’s Pinhead—and escape by repairing five generators that will power up the exit gates. Vaulting windows, dropping pallets, and blinding the killer with a flashlight are just a few of the clever ways to stay alive. It’s a grim situation, but underneath the gore are some curiously fabulous outfits. Many of the virtual characters run for their lives in fun Hawaiian shirts, grungy streetwear pieces, or even glitzy sequined gowns and heels.

southernillinoisnow.com

‘Squid Game’ fashions selling out fast

With Halloween around the corner — and New York Comic Con in town — fans are scouring the Internet to find the costumes and props that reflect the outfits and accessories seen on the Netflix hit Squid Game. The Korean import show depicts a deadly game in which hundreds of...
TV & VIDEOS
GQMagazine

The Unlikely Fashion Explosion of Squid Game

Midway through the first episode of Squid Game, the Korean thriller that’s currently on track to become Netflix's most-watched show ever, our protagonist gets plopped into a taffy-hued panopticon full of hundreds of other people wearing identical outfits: a deep teal striped tracksuit labeled with a participant number, from 001 to 456, and a pair of white slip-on sneakers. Soon, they’re joined by a much smaller crew of staff wearing fuschia, somehow-low-slung nylon jumpsuits, their faces obscured with game-controller-button masks. (Has Kanye seen these yet?)
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

High-Performance Fashion Collections

The Y-3 x adidas TERREX Capsule Collection has been unveiled as a collaboration fashion product lineup that will provide avid adventurers or streetwear enthusiasts alike with a way to upgrade their wardrobe in time for autumn. The collection includes the Y-3 RUGGED GTX JACKET, the Y-3 MELTON GTX DOWN PARKA...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Dior’s New Basketball Shoe Is a High Fashion Slam Dunk

Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri jumped through hoops to create something new this season. The brand’s creative director reimagined the classic basketball shoe, transforming it into a luxe new icon for the fashion house. Though recognizable classic basketball elements remain, Dior’s new D-Player Sneaker is a totally novel, high-quality take that’ll instantly turn heads.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Video Game-Themed IPAs

Craft beer maker New Belgium Brewery has partnered with soon-to-be-released videogame 'Back 4 Blood' to launch the 'Ridden IPA.' The limited-edition beer, which derives its name from a specific fight scene in 'Back 4 Blood', has been added to the brand's 'Voodoo Ranger' line. This is not the first time...
VIDEO GAMES
whowhatwear

Zodiac Pendant Necklaces Have Become a Fashion-Crowd Staple

I can talk about fashion all day—what I think the biggest trend will be for the upcoming season, my thoughts on the It item that will go out of style faster than it came in—and as a fashion editor, I like to consider myself an expert on the subject. It may come as no surprise to you that I'm also a Scorpio, which apparently means that I also love to talk about my zodiac sign. I'm obviously no astrologer, but I sure did pour over my monthly horoscope from my favorite magazines in the early 2000s, and I still get my astrological predictions in my inbox every morning.
BEAUTY & FASHION
cheddar.com

Advocating for Accessibility in Video Games

One video game programmer is working to make all video games more accessible for the blind and visually impaired. Brandon Cole, who is completely blind, is the accessibility consultant for Aquent Games. Through his YouTube and Twitch channel, he helps others navigate gaming systems. Cole joined Cheddar News to talk about his efforts.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Cartoon Video Game Consoles

These customized Xbox Series X consoles are being offered as part of a sweepstakes for avid gamers to enter in celebration of the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl game that launched last week. The consoles include two limited-edition styles that feature Spongebob Squarepants and Leonardo of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which are both paired with matching controllers. The consoles are positioned as quite the bright addition to any gamers setup, but are not being made available for purchase and can only be obtained through the sweepstakes.
VIDEO GAMES
hackernoon.com

Are Video Games Good or Bad?

Some studies point to varied benefits from gaming while others see only deleterious effects. Video games have both positive and negative effects on players. The real debate should be over how to emphasize the good while minimizing the bad. But according to the data, it does appear that the benefits associated with gaming come only from well-designed video games. And if you build a game to be beneficial, it probably will be not going to have many positive effects or negative, it's certainly going to be negative.
VIDEO GAMES
Penn

Video games are made for everyone: World of gaming is making efforts to become more diverse, accepting

The year is 1986, and there is a commercial for a new video game. As the trailer goes on, you realize that you have been left out. In 1986, “The Legend of Zelda” was released for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). The trailer showed two white boys playing the game and having a good time, but what about people of color or girls? Why are they not in the commercial, too?
VIDEO GAMES
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Louis Shengtao Chen showed his first spring collection and just his second collection overall at Shanghai Fashion Week. A 2020 graduate of Central Saint Martins, Chen launched his brand almost immediately upon completing his bachelor’s program. Looking at his runway, though, you’d never guess Chen is a newbie—his diverse separates, elegant silhouettes, and exuberance belie his youth.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Remastered Video Game Collections

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'Grand Theft Auto III,' Rockstar Games has announced that it will be launching the 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.'. The commemorative product is a three-in-one package that will include remastered versions of the classic GTA videogames: 'Grand Theft Auto III,'...
VIDEO GAMES
Vogue Magazine

Expect to See the 13 Going on 30 Dress Everywhere This Halloween

Generally I try to stay away from prophesying, but if you’ll indulge me for one second, I have a prediction: You’ll be seeing a lot of Jenna Rinks this Halloween. The rainbow-stripe dress the character from 13 Going on 30 is best known for is not quite as popular a costume as, say, Cher Horowitz’s yellow suit, but it’s been enjoying newfound relevance over the last year, thanks in no small part to TikTok.
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

DIY the Perfect Cat Eye in 4 Easy Steps

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Look up “cat eye makeup tutorial” on YouTube and you get...a lot of results. There’s a reason for that. The classic, lid-elongating beauty statement is one of those time-honored makeup techniques that looks good on everyone, yet remains frustratingly difficult to master. And yet, our November cover star still seems to have it down: no one can pull off a feline flick quite like Adele. But having spent almost two decades watching some of the best makeup artists in the world perform feats of face adornment backstage, from New York to Paris, I learned a very valuable lesson that’s worth sharing here for cat eye hopefuls: no one gets it right on the first try (probably not even Adele). Here, a simple, step-by-step guide to DIY cat eyes for the rest of us.
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

What Fashion Can Learn from Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped

This season in Paris, the catwalks had to vie for attention for another kind of fleeting happening, the posthumous realization of the Christo and Jeanne-Claude artwork, L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped. This “no-sew” design was executed in a metallic blue recyclable polypropylene fabric tied by ropes, which created a sort of classical effect, which was in keeping with the fact that the commemorative arch is a monument, albeit not a classical one.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

Every ‘Squid Game’ Costume and What You Need to Rock Them

“Squid Game” is just about the hottest series on Netflix right now (and maybe ever, if Deadline’s reporting is true), and everyone is watching it, talking about it, or, it seems — dressing as someone from it for Halloween. The dangerous-and-delicious candy from episode 3 has already reached cult status and even become its viral “Squid Game” Honeycomb Candy Challenge. So, it’s no wonder the Korean limited series has made a demand for last-minute “Squid Game” Halloween costumes reach a fever pitch. Some of the most noticeable looks of the series are matching green numbered tracksuits, red jumpsuits with fencing masks,...
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

Fans Are Losing It Over Harry Styles’s Love On Tour Outfits

Ever since Harry Styles kicked off his second solo tour in September—called the Love On Tour, in honor of his 2019 album Fine Line—the singer has been bringing epic fashions to the stage. Dressed in Gucci (his go-to label), Styles has been embracing flamboyant fun for his performances: He’s worn an array of sequined vests and glitzy shirts, often paired with high-waisted, flared trousers and suspenders. The “Stylers,” as the fans call themselves, have been completely losing it over his unique fashion sense on Twitter. And in honor of the fashion thirst, Vogue is rounding up some of the best reactions to the new tour outfits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

How Balenciaga’s Red Carpet Runway Accidentally Premiered Luis De Javier’s Latest Collection

As the dust settles following a mostly returned-to-reality spring 2022 season, memory and subjectivity self-edit an auto-playlist of standout moments, including... Marni! Loewe! Eating way too much cheese in Paris again! And indisputably, Balenciaga. Demna Gvasalia’s Meta-Gala mashup turned our notions of the runway and the red-carpet inside out, then...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Community Policy