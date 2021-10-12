Video Games Are Becoming a High-Fashion Playground
In the survival-horror video game Dead by Daylight, four survivors must face off against a gruesome killer—such as Halloween’s Michael Myers or Hellraiser’s Pinhead—and escape by repairing five generators that will power up the exit gates. Vaulting windows, dropping pallets, and blinding the killer with a flashlight are just a few of the clever ways to stay alive. It’s a grim situation, but underneath the gore are some curiously fabulous outfits. Many of the virtual characters run for their lives in fun Hawaiian shirts, grungy streetwear pieces, or even glitzy sequined gowns and heels.www.vogue.com
