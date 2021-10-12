Video Games Are Becoming a High-Fashion Playground

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Look up “cat eye makeup tutorial” on YouTube and you get...a lot of results. There’s a reason for that. The classic, lid-elongating beauty statement is one of those time-honored makeup techniques that looks good on everyone, yet remains frustratingly difficult to master. And yet, our November cover star still seems to have it down: no one can pull off a feline flick quite like Adele. But having spent almost two decades watching some of the best makeup artists in the world perform feats of face adornment backstage, from New York to Paris, I learned a very valuable lesson that’s worth sharing here for cat eye hopefuls: no one gets it right on the first try (probably not even Adele). Here, a simple, step-by-step guide to DIY cat eyes for the rest of us.

