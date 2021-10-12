CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Applications Sought for Special Collections Libraries Fellows Program

By Submitted by Camie
uga.edu
 10 days ago

The University of Georgia Libraries and the Center for Teaching and Learning invite full-time UGA faculty from all disciplines to apply to participate in the 2022 Special Collections Libraries Faculty Teaching Fellows program. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on January 7, 2022. Now in its seventh year,

www.libs.uga.edu

Comments / 0

Related
eastcentralreporter.com

Booth Library awarded grant for health literacy program

Eastern Illinois University issued the following announcement on Oct. 6. Booth Library was awarded $18,000 from the National Library of Medicine to implement a health literacy program in the Southeastern region of Illinois. With the award funding, Booth Library will partner with the EIU Department of Public Health and Health...
COLLEGES
uga.edu

David Spooner Awarded UGA Senior Teaching Fellows Program

The Senior Teaching Fellows Program was first established in 1987 as a three-year grant through the U.S. Department of Education Fund. The goal of the fund was for the Improvement of Post-Secondary Education (FIPSE). Since 1990, the UGA Center for Teaching and Learning has continued the Senior Teaching Fellows Program, offering senior faculty members an opportunity to share ideas, explore similar interests and challenges, and to continue supporting UGA values of teaching, research, and service excellence.
COLLEGES
uga.edu

Housing director creates a learning community

According to Blake York, no day in University Housing is a typical day. A row of action figures stand guard, lining the top of the bookshelf behind York’s desk. An avid gamer, he often finds himself at Dragon Star Hobbies, playing “Magic the Gathering” with students and community members. Much like the multiplayer card trading game, life in the University of Georgia residence halls is unpredictable, exciting and ever changing.
HOUSING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Works#Music Education#Fellows#Archival Research#Uga#University#Social Sciences#Academic Enhancement#Graphic Design#International Affairs#Theater#Qualitative Studies#Women S Studies#Sports Management
uga.edu

Fox earns Lifetime Achievement Award from APLU Board on Human Sciences

Linda Kirk Fox, University of Georgia College of Family and Consumer Sciences dean emeritus, has been named the recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award by The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities Board on Human Sciences (BoHS). The award honors a nationally recognized leader who has a significant history...
COLLEGES
gmu.edu

Postdoc program prepares fellows with training, mentoring

Brian Griffiths has made the study of the Amazon rainforest his life’s work. In addition to earning a PhD from George Mason University in environmental science and policy in 2020, Griffiths spent a year in Peru on a Fulbright living in the rainforest alongside the indigenous Maijuna people. “My research...
FAIRFAX, VA
unl.edu

Faculty applications sought for next cohort

Faculty Leadership in Academia: From Inspiration to Reality is a program that helps faculty members prepare to advance their careers by taking on formal leadership roles. Faculty Affairs in the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor provides this professional development opportunity for those considering a leadership role or are in their first leadership position and considering continuing on a leadership path. FLAIR is a cohort-based program that runs from January through December.
LINCOLN, NE
uga.edu

Dean’s Update 10/18/21

Sweaney Innovation Proposals are due November 15. These funds support innovation and collaboration, and incentivize highly impactful instructional materials and/or design and delivery of educational programs in the college. These types of projects also support several of our Strategic Plan Teaching and Learning goals. For information on how to apply: https://www.fcs.uga.edu/faculty_staff_resources/sweaney-innovation-fund.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
uga.edu

Call for Applications: Provost’s Affordable Course Materials Grant program

University of Georgia faculty members are encouraged to submit applications for the fourth round of the Provost’s Affordable Course Materials Grant program, which is administered by the UGA Libraries and the Center for Teaching and Learning,. Through the Provost's Affordable Course Materials Grant program, faculty members can receive $5,000 to...
COLLEGES
WBOC

Nursing Programs See Rise in Applications

SALISBURY, Md.- More people are applying to nursing programs across the U.S., according to one study. Salisbury University Director of Admissions Beth Skoglund says the university is also seeing that trend. “Both incoming freshmen and transfer students this past year, we’ve seen a slight increase in the number of students...
SALISBURY, MD
uga.edu

New Master’s Degree Opportunity for UGA Griffin Undergraduates

The University of Georgia Griffin Campus has added another Double Dawg opportunity for students: a joint Bachelor of Arts (AB) and non-thesis Master of Arts (MA) program. The AB degree is the Franklin College of Arts & Science’s Interdisciplinary Studies (Griffin Campus) program that allows students to choose a concentration in either Psychology or Sociology, and the MA is the School of Social Work’s program in Nonprofit Management and Leadership (NML). This Double Dawg program will allow students enrolled in the Griffin Campus’ AB in Interdisciplinary Studies (IDS) program to accelerate their progress toward a master’s degree by taking graduate-level coursework as part of their undergraduate studies.
COLLEGES
thecoastlandtimes.com

Sponsors and applicants sought for Thanksgiving basket program

The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services partners with community groups each year to provide a Thanksgiving Assistance Program. Sponsors and applicants are needed. Participation is welcome from all Dare County residents. Sponsorship will be based on need, availability of sponsorship and funds. North of Oregon Inlet. Roanoke...
DARE COUNTY, NC
edglentoday.com

SIUE Business Alumna Selected As Leadership Development Program Fellow

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business alumna Alexis White has been selected among a cohort of young, Black professionals in the Chicago area for an intensive leadership program through the Chicago Urban League. As a member of the IMPACT Leadership Development Program’s (IMPACT) Class of 2022, White will gain the tools and network needed to be a successful leader in the Chicago business community.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
yourstephenvilletx.com

Local foundation to make 2021 grants; applicants sought

Each year, the Terrell Foundation awards grants to Stephenville area charitable organizations and civic efforts. The Terrell Foundation will make its 2021 grant awards in December. The Terrell Foundation was formed 70 years ago by Stephenville physician J.C. Terrell in honor of his parents, Will and Edith Terrell. The purpose...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Daily Local News

Free online programs offered by Phoenixville Public Library

Phoenixville Public Library hosts the next in the series of “Community Gardening Around the Village” virtual presentations on Monday, Oct. 18, at 7:00 PM. Cameron Peters of Phoenixville’s Cameron Peters Floral Design will present on fresh flower care and arranging. So you got some fresh flowers. Now what? Join us as Cameron Peters walks you through what to do with that bunch, how to care for the flowers properly, and how to deconstruct and then reconstruct them into something beautiful. Using her own samples, Cameron will show you the difference between a “chop and drop” arrangement and something special you can create! This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/flower-arranging or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance with Zoom.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
uga.edu

Students, staff to be celebrated at BFSO awards ceremony

The Black Faculty and Staff Organization’s 2021 Founders’ Award Scholarship Ceremony will celebrate the achievements of several University of Georgia students and staff on Oct. 21 at noon. This virtual event will include an hour of honoring the organization’s legacy and inspiring the UGA community while uplifting attendees. The scholarship...
ATHENS, GA
hiawathaworldonline.com

Library announces change in author program

The Morrill Public Library announced a change in a November author event. Also set for this fall, is a book-signing on Saturday, Nov. 13 with D.K. Graham and at 10:30 a.m. Find more info and a link to all of D.K. Graham's books in our library's catalog on the library...
MORRILL, KS
News-Bulletin

Belen Library selected for national NASA@ My Library STEAM programming initiative

BELEN — The Belen Public Library has been selected through a nationally competitive application process to be part of NASA@ My Library, an education initiative created to increase and enhance STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning opportunities for library patrons throughout the nation, including geographic areas and populations currently underrepresented in STEAM education.
BELEN, NM
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Library Hosting Advanced Genealogy Program

FRAMINGHAM – Uncover your family records and history through the Framingham Public Library’s advanced-level genealogy program on Monday, October 18. The program will cover adoption, a brief summary of interpreting DNA test results, and local Framingham genealogy with guest speaker Ruthann Tomassini from the Framingham History Center. Register at http://bit.ly/FPL-Events...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Morning Journal

Amherst Public Library unveils Tween Fiction collection

The Amherst Public Library, 221 Spring St., has announced a new addition to its collections called the Tween Fiction. This collection helps take the guesswork out of finding books for strong readers who have advanced beyond Juvenile Fiction, but aren’t quite ready for some of the concepts found in Young Adult Fiction, according to a news release from the Amherst Public Library.
AMHERST, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy