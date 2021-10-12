Applications Sought for Special Collections Libraries Fellows Program

Phoenixville Public Library hosts the next in the series of “Community Gardening Around the Village” virtual presentations on Monday, Oct. 18, at 7:00 PM. Cameron Peters of Phoenixville’s Cameron Peters Floral Design will present on fresh flower care and arranging. So you got some fresh flowers. Now what? Join us as Cameron Peters walks you through what to do with that bunch, how to care for the flowers properly, and how to deconstruct and then reconstruct them into something beautiful. Using her own samples, Cameron will show you the difference between a “chop and drop” arrangement and something special you can create! This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/flower-arranging or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance with Zoom.

