1. Please tell us how 2020 changed your relationships?. Who didn't have a dramatic shift in their relationships last year? I mean, on one hand I made more phone calls. So in some ways, I kept in better touch with my friends and family, because we were talking every night, Zoom calling, because there's nothing else to do. I just missed feeling a part of my community. I missed feeling a part of talking to strangers and seeing people in the eye. It feels really good to finally see people's faces after a year.

