Iowa to Meet Oklahoma State at Bout at the Ballpark
ARLINGTON, Texas — A unique wrestling doubleheader featuring the top teams in both NCAA and international competition has been scheduled for Globe Life Field on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Details of Bout at the Ballpark which will include dual matches between Oklahoma State University and the University of Iowa and senior national teams from the United States and Iran were announced today by REV Entertainment, which will host and operate the event.hawkeyesports.com
