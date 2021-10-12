YouTube Music is now available to download on Snapdragon Wear 3100 smartwatches
After making its debut at Google I/O ’21, Wear OS 3 was expected to be all the rage as we were hoping to see at least a few new Wear OS 3 powered smartwatches arrive in time for the holidays. Along with the overhauled design, Google also confirmed its plans to finally bring a proper YouTube Music app to its wearable platform, something the streaming service has been missing. However, since there seems to be an unannounced exclusivity agreement between Samsung and Google, the only smartwatch that can currently run Wear OS 3 is the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.phandroid.com
