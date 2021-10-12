KWSO News for Tue., Oct. 12, 2021

Sunday (10/10/21) at the Fences for Fido/Street Dog Hero/COCC Veterinary Technicians clinic at the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot provided spay and neuter service to over 30 dogs and cats and performed wellness exams for more than 100 dogs and cats. Additionally they gave away more than 4000 pounds of dog and cat food. Yesterday we reported a missing dog that ran off during her examination. Today we are happy to report that Minnion, a brown/black shepherd mix dog (with long hair) made it home on her own walking 9 miles to get there. So a happy ending.