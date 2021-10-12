Lady Lobos ranked No. 1 in the region

The Lady Red Hawks traveled to Saginaw to take on Delta College in a Michigan Community College Athletic Association matchup and fell 1-4. After a weather delay of only 5 minutes into the first half, the Red Hawks battled until falling behind 1-0 at the twenty-eight minute mark. The Lady Red Hawks began the second half well, only to fall behind 2-0 in the 56th minute. The women answered back with a goal by Tania Villegas in the 58th minute with the assist by Noemi Arevalo. The Pioneers would go on to score two more goals in the 65th and the 88th minutes to close the game. Alison Bishop provided 13 saves on the day.

