Lady Lobos ranked No. 1 in the region

tribunenewsnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Lobos have an impressive overall record of 25-2 entering the final three weeks of the regular season. That included three tournaments they have played in. In regular-season contests they are 10-0 and

tribunenewsnow.com

Related
Messenger

Lady Maroons to face Hoptown in region semis

The first step in Madisonville North Hopkins’ road to defending their region championship is complete as the Lady Maroons made quick work of Webster County via the mercy rule, 10-0 on Monday night. North will face Hopkinsville on Wednesday in the semifinals as the Lady Tigers beat Trigg County earlier Monday evening.
MADISONVILLE, KY
Covington News

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Panthers capture fifth straight region championship

COVINGTON, Ga. - Lanier Christian Academy may be the Lightning, but the Peachtree Academy Lady Panthers brought the thunder in its 3-0 region championship victory. The Lady Panthers came into the championship match playing with a lot of emotion and purpose. They were business as usual, but they seemed to be playing more loose than the Lady Lightning.
COVINGTON, GA
Bowling Green Daily News

Lady Purples end Greenwood's regional reign with 2-1 win

It took less than six minutes to ease three years worth of frustration for Bowling Green's girls' soccer team Thursday night. The Lady Purples scored two goals in quick succession in the first six minutes of the Region 4 championship game against Greenwood at Bowling Green Junior High, and that quick burst of offense proved enough to net a 2-1 victory and end the Lady Gators' three-year run as regional champions.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
nowhabersham.com

Lady Indians drop hard-fought region title match to #1-ranked Athens Academy

Playing for a shot at their first-ever region championship, the Lady Indians fell just short in a 3-0 loss to Athens Academy at home. TFS was coming off a thrilling 3-1 win over #7-ranked George Walton in the region semifinals on Thursday that set the stage for the match with #1-ranked Athens Academy.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Ridge#Show Low
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Gators Put the Bite on Lady Rebels in 5-0 Region Win

A season that began with Todd County Central wondering if there might even be a girls soccer season came to an end Monday night with the Lady Rebels giving a solid effort in the 4th Region tournament in Bowling Green. The short-handed Lady Rebels fell to Greenwood 5-0 in the quarterfinal round of play at Bowling Green High School.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakemichigancollege.edu

Lady Red Hawks Fell To Ranked Delta

The Lady Red Hawks traveled to Saginaw to take on Delta College in a Michigan Community College Athletic Association matchup and fell 1-4. After a weather delay of only 5 minutes into the first half, the Red Hawks battled until falling behind 1-0 at the twenty-eight minute mark. The Lady Red Hawks began the second half well, only to fall behind 2-0 in the 56th minute. The women answered back with a goal by Tania Villegas in the 58th minute with the assist by Noemi Arevalo. The Pioneers would go on to score two more goals in the 65th and the 88th minutes to close the game. Alison Bishop provided 13 saves on the day.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
thunder1320.com

VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders head to Cleveland for region tournament

Following a dominating performance in District 6-AAA regular season and the postseason, Coffee County’s Lady Raider volleyball team has its assignment moving forward. The Lady Raiders will make the haul into the eastern time zone Tuesday, Oct. 12, for the Region 3-AAA volleyball tournament at Cleveland High School. The Lady Raiders will take on Bradley Central at 4:30 p.m. (EASTERN, 3:30 pm CENTRAL) in a win or go home situation. If Coffee County can win that best-of-five match with the Bears, the Lady Raiders will play in the region championship match at 7:30 p.m (EASTERN, 6:30 pm CENTRAL) at Cleveland High School. A win in the semi-finals against Bradley Central also guarantees a trip to the state sectional. A loss against Bradley Central ends the season.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
KOAT 7

Lobos ranked 1st in Mountain West Conference standings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Lobos women's soccer team is on a tear as of late, currently ranked first in the Mountain West Conference. UNM swept another weekend of conference play, defeating Utah State University and Boise State University to move to 4-0 in conference play. It marked the team's eighth-straight victory.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Newport Plain Talk

Lady Eagles rally in district semis, advance to regional round

JELLICO—It's on to the regional round for the Cosby Lady Eagles. With Tuesday's results in the District 2-A Tournament, the Lady Eagles secured a spot in the Region 1-A Tournament coming up next week. Topping Jellico 3-2 in a feverish rally of the semifinals, Cosby advanced to play top seed...
JELLICO, TN
myrgv.com

Lady Chargers charge past Lady Lobos

BROWNSVILLE — The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Lady Chargers stayed in control in District 32-5A with a 25-12, 25-11, 25-11 victory over the visiting Lopez Lobos on Saturday. The match fell on the Columbus Day holiday weekend, so some players and the head coaches were out for both teams. “Today was...
SPORTS
burlington-record.com

Lady Wolves jump two spots, Stratton slips on in state VB rankings

The Idalia Lady Wolves moved up to two spots to No. 7 in this week’s Class 1A state volleyball rankings by the Colorado High School Activities Association. The Lady Wolves (12-4) have won six consecutive matches. The Stratton Lady Eagles remained in the top 10, but dropped a spot to...
STRATTON, CO
Richmond Register

11TH REGION GIRLS SOCCER: Lady Eagles top Great Crossing, 1-0

GEORGETOWN — Success in playoff soccer is all about applying some of the hard lessons from the past when it matters most under the mid-October microscope. One such teachable moment for the Madison Southern girls this autumn was a short-handed loss at Great Crossing in which the Lady Eagles felt like they took the Warhawks’ best shot.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wsvaonline.com

EMU Women’s Cross Country comes in 9th in South Region rankings

The Eastern Mennonite women’s cross country team is in the regional rankings for the first time this season as they are No. 9 in the latest NCAA Division III Women’s Cross Country South Region rankings. The Royals finished fourth this past weekend at the ODAC Preview, just four points behind...
SHENANDOAH, VA
kvhsathletics.com

Bell and Wilson Lead Lady Kougar Cross Country to Regional Berth

In Saturday’s Rensselaer Sectional, the Lady Kougar Cross Country team qualified for their 13th team regional in 15 years, including 6 in a row, by placing 4th with 91 points in one of the toughest fields in recent memory. Sophomore Emma “Scooter” Bell had another excellent race, taking the runner-up...
SPORTS
Newnan Times-Herald

Lady Indians claim region championship

The East Coweta Lady Indians softball team (20-1) claimed the Region 2-7A championship Thursday afternoon. After a week of rain, the region tournament was canceled, and the regular season order of finish was accepted. The four teams to qualify from region 2-7A include champion East Coweta, the Newnan Lady Cougars,...
NEWNAN, GA
Richmond Register

11TH REGION GIRLS SOCCER: Lady Indians hold off Sayre, 2-1

The Lady Indians (14-5-1) jumped out to a lead over Sayre (14-7) on Monday in the quarterfinals of the 11th Region Tournament in Richmond — scoring twice in the opening seven minutes. They were never, however, able to push out in front any further. That kept the Lady Spartans within...
McDowell News

Three-timer: Lady Titans' Kirkland earns third West Regional berth; Lady Titans place 5th in TMC

The Mountain 3A/4A Conference held its girls’ golf championship this week in a two-day event to determine its regional qualifiers for next week. The event started on Monday at Marion Lake Club and finished Tuesday afternoon at Etowah Valley. In the team event, T.C. Roberson claimed the 2021 conference championship and 4A team regional berth with a cumulative score of 374, beating out North Buncombe (378) by just four strokes.
MARION, NC
Williamson Daily News

Lady Pirates top Pikeville 5-2, advance to 15th Region tourney

LOUISA, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates punched their ticket to the 15th Region Tournament last week as they defeated Pikeville in the semifinals of the 58th District Tourney on Monday, Oct. 4 at the Lawrence County High School soccer complex by a final score of 5-2. Head coach Donna Smith’s club fell behind early on as Pikeville’s took the 1-0 lead following a goal from Rylee Theiss in the 14th minute of action.
LOUISA, KY
mainstreetnews.com

Lady Leopards are 8AA Region Champions for third year

The Banks County High School Lady Leopards softball team clinched the region title this past week for the third consecutive season to earn the coveted title. Coach Derrick Davis said, "You know if you have to have a championship game, this was what it should look like." The Leopards beat...
BANKS COUNTY, GA

