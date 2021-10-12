Why This Underrated Meridian Coffee Shop Deserves To Top Your List

Earthquakes can happy at any moment, and on Thursday, over 58,000 Idahoans teamed up for an earthquake drill. Are you prepared for when the earth starts dancin?. We all remember the great earthquake of March 2020; it was right at the pandemic and it was the Treasure Valley's shakiest quake since the 1980's. I remember thinking my wife was suddenly throwing furniture around in the next room and we both came to ask each other what the other was doing. Then I noticed our coffee mugs hanging on hooks shaking pretty hard and thought, "uh oh". I ran to them and pulled them all down at once and by the time I finished, the earth quake was over. That was it. It wasn't bad and no one was hurt, thankfully.

IDAHO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO