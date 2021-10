CLARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A vaccination mandate went into effect Monday in New Jersey for educators and state workers. CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke with parents and others about the mandate. Elementary school students in Clark ran outside to their parents after the bell rang Monday. All employees of New Jersey schools, both public and private, must now be fully vaccinated, or submit to weekly testing. “I was feeling pretty safe to begin with, but I would prefer for them to be vaccinated,” said Christa Creaney of Clark. “I think it’s a positive thing for everybody. It’s just really a public safety issue,” said Clark...

CLARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO