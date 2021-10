MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fall is the perfect time to visit Bellingrath Gardens and Home. We’ve got an exciting lineup of events on tap in October! Here are details:. Scarecrows in the Gardens, Oct. 11-31: Enjoy a whimsical display of scarecrows created by arts organizations, high schools, businesses and clubs. The scarecrows will be on display in the Gardens from Oct. 11 to Oct. 31. Guests will be invited to vote on their favorites, and the winners will be announced during Boo at Bellingrath on Saturday, Oct. 23. Admission is $14 for adults and $8 for ages 5-12. There is no admission charge for members of the Friends of Bellingrath or for children 4 and younger.

MOBILE, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO