Last month was the hottest September for San Juan Mountains, San Luis Valley
Tom McCracken could always depend on temperatures to dip below freezing around mid-September, killing his potato vines and ending the growing season in Saguache County. “We used to count on a frost by September 15 at the latest,” said McCracken, who began farming in the area in 1987 and is now a county commissioner. “Now you cannot count on a frost until mid-October. It’s changed considerably.”www.the-journal.com
