CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Letter: D-Minus Movie

By Marian Weaver, Sierra Vista
tucson.com
 7 days ago

A show that belongs on the cutting room floor is unfortunately playing in the US Senate. It stars some talent-free hack called Kristen Cinema or something. It's billed as a "mystery", but the main characters' motivations are so transparently obvious (greed and ego) that it doesn't deserve that name. It's really more of a (lack of)character study about an ambitious con artist who betrays the people who helped her rise to prominence. We've seen this story before, and this version has all the finesse of a dumpster fire.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Chameleon Street’: Wendell B. Harris on His Long-‘Suppressed’ Sundance Winner and His Lost Hollywood Years

When Wendell B. Harris Jr. made his first — and, even three decades on, still only — film, “Chameleon Street,” he offered up a scrappy and brilliant debut venture. Based on the incredible true story of Black con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., a man of high intelligence but little formal education, the film follows its genius con man (played by Harris himself) as he sneaks into Yale, pretends to be a French foreign-exchange student, lands a job with “Time,” works as a lawyer, and even performs a stunning number of operations as a surgeon, before eventually being caught. A witty and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: ‘Eternals’ Star Lauren Ridloff on Becoming Marvel’s First Deaf Superhero

Being a superhero wasn’t part of Lauren Ridloff’s plan. The Eternals star wanted to be a children’s book author before an American Sign Language tutoring gig for the director of Broadway’s Children of a Lesser God led to a starring role in the show’s revival. Theater, she says, is a “much more natural and inviting medium for deaf actors,” and the production came fully staffed with a toolbox ready to support its deaf and hearing artists. But coming off that critically praised performance in 2018, Ridloff wasn’t sure she wanted to keep acting. TV and movies weren’t a place she had...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#The Us Senate#The Arizona Daily Star
Observer-Reporter

LETTER: In response to Spiegler letter

In his Oct. 10 letter to the editor, Oren Spiegler set absolutely nothing straight, except proving that he has the absolute worst case of Trump derangement syndrome the human race has ever seen. In his letter, Spiegler castigates Pam Morosky for not "proving" the points of her letter, but he goes on to cast aspersions in his letter without proof – i.e. Donald Trump is a misogynist, a hater, a racist, a liar, a thug – all of the standard talking points he puts in everything he writes because CNN told him these things. Spiegler goes on to offer nothing of substance and no proof to back the nonsense. He despises Trump with a singular passion that exceeds human measuring capability. I get it. I'm also tired of reading it. That's all he offers anymore.
POLITICS
WUKY

Advanced D&D Episode 31

*Views expressed on this podcast do not represent those of WUKY*. In this episode, Dan & DeBraun react to Biden's new vaccine mandates, the Met Gala, & the California recall election catch up on Reservation Dogs, All Hail The King, Marvel's What If?, Star Wars KOTOR remake, Dan shares his love for Arby's, & more!
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

At A Revisionist Movie Museum, History “Abridges” The Jews

“We are questioning a canon and creating a canon.” Thus did Doris Berger, senior director of curatorial affairs at the Academy Museum, explain when asked by Sharon Rosen Leib of The Forward why Jews had what seemed to her a disconcertingly small place in this new shrine to the movies. The exchange was reported in an October 14 piece entitled: “Jews built Hollywood. So why is their history erased from the Academy’s new museum?” In truth, Jews and their work have an inevitable presence throughout the museum, though their contribution doesn’t get a tribute on the order of those afforded Haile Gerima, Hayao...
MUSEUMS
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Night Teeth’ Review: A Vampire Thriller That’s Too Cut-and-Paste to Have Any Bite

The vampire genre is a lot like a vampire: It has lived for hundreds of years, and every time you think it’s about to die off it gets an infusion of new blood. Since the logistics of neck-biting and blood-sucking are no longer incendiary, a vampire movie, novel, or TV series that strikes a chord will tend to be infused with a tasty metaphor, one that reaches beyond the “erotic” obvious. In the mid-’70s, when the genre had come to seem musty, Stephen King’s “‘Salem’s Lot” (1975) and Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” (1976) revived it by plugging the...
MOVIES
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor Oct. 20

So there are thousands of unfilled jobs due to a worker shortage. I’m sure there are thousands of Afghan, Haitian and Central American refugees ready and willing to step up and fill them. Jeff Aronson. Northeast side. The Big Lie. A quote often attributed to Joseph Goebbels says: “If you...
JOBS
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan McCain Reveals the Comment From Joy Behar That Pushed Her to Leave 'The View'

Just months after her much-discussed exit from The View, Meghan McCain is opening up about the moment she knew it was time to leave the Hot Topics table for good. The former co-host announced in July that she would be leaving the most-watched show on daytime TV to spend more time with family in Washington, D.C., but it turns out that the moment that sealed the deal was an on-air spat with McCain's co-host Joy Behar.
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Meghan McCain Reveals Whoopi Goldberg ‘Turned On Her’ On ‘The View’: She Had ‘Open Disdain’ For Me

In Meghan McCain’s new memoir, she tore into Whoopi Goldberg for turning her back on her and the ‘hurtful’ treatment that left a ‘scar on our relationship.’. “When I first joined The View in 2017, I felt a connection to Whoopi [Goldberg],” writes Meghan McCain in her new audio memoir, Bad Republican, according to the excerpt published by Variety. Meghan, 36, said that Whoopi, 65, had “made a promise to my father [John McCain] that she would look after me, and she kept her word for the first two years that I was on the show.” However, Meghan claimed that about halfway through her four-year run on The View, things changed. “The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy