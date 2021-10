We first heard about Disney Wish more than two years ago when the ship was announced by Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek and we’re finally getting some concrete details about what to expect on board when construction finishes in the Summer of 2022. It sounds like the ship is going to take interactive dining to a whole new level with new themes and technology to help bring the magic Disney is so known for.

