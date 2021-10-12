CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1Password Users Can Now Share Passwords and Other Data

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article1Password announced on Tuesday that its users can now share virtually anything inside their vault, even if the recipient doesn’t use 1Password. An example the company gives on its blog is sharing Wi-Fi passwords. Within the app you can open the share menu and select Share to generate a link. By default, the link expires in seven days, but you can also choose to let it expire after 30 days, 14 days, one day, one hour, or after a single person views it. You can then share the link through email, messaging, or other mediums.

www.macobserver.com

