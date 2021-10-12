CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Grohl Tells Stories Live at the Ford

By Lina Lecaro
L.A. Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there anything Dave Grohl can’t do? If you’ve read his essays on the power of live music or his strained relationship with his dad in The Atlantic, you know the guy has a way with words beyond song lyrics. The former drummer for Scream and Nirvana and current leader of the Foo Fighters writes in a way that’s insightful and colorful, but also relatable. If you’ve ever seen an interview with him you can’t deny it, either; he might be a rockstar but he’s a humble, perpetually cool dude, the kind anyone might enjoy shooting the shit with over a couple beers. His new book conveys the musician’s good-natured, wide-eyed spirit and shows off his affinity for, as the book’s title references, evocative storytelling. And this cat obviously has stories. He’ll surely be sharing some doozies covering his childhood in DC, punk rock van life, and rock superstardom, at his two-night stand at the Ford beginning tonight. Limited to 2 tickets per transaction. Each ticket purchased includes a copy of The Storyteller – Tales of Life and Music.

