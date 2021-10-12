CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Making of Vogue’s “Alice in Wonderland” Shoot With Annie Leibovitz and Grace Coddington, on Episode 6 of In Vogue: The 2000s

By Laird Borrelli-Persson
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fashion has transformative power; it can move people in more ways than one. In December 2003, for example, Vogue took its readers on a journey down the rabbit hole with “Alice in Wonderland,” a stunning editorial which has been called the greatest of all time. In this episode of In Vogue: The 2000s, stylist Grace Coddington, photographer Annie Leibovitz, and model Natalia Vodinova, aka Vogue’s Alice, share the backstory of this history-making sitting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy