(CNN Business) — In the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, one witness has hogged the spotlight so far: former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff. Rosendorff, who ran Theranos' clinical lab during a crucial period for the startup as it launched blood testing to consumers with Walgreens, has occupied the witness stand for the better part of the past six out of the 12 court days since the highly anticipated trial kicked off last month. Wednesday marks his sixth day on the stand.

