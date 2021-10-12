CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

What Is a Midlife Crisis, and How Is It Different for Women?

By Dina Cheney
Health
Health
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe male midlife crisis is the stuff of clichés and Hollywood tropes: red sports cars, leather pants, and perky paramours. The female version, however, is talked about much less. Many of its symptoms—like sleeplessness, sadness, and anxiety—are chalked up to perimenopause. While that physiological transition, with all its hormonal fluctuations, can certainly bring emotional upheaval, a woman's midlife crisis is often more complex, with cultural forces and psychological triggers at play.

www.health.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
Refinery29

These Intimate Portraits Show The Reality Of Living With OCD

Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is a largely invisible mental illness. To those who have never experienced it in themselves or loved ones, it may seem easy to spot: you imagine people repeating phrases, compulsively turning lights on and off or washing their hands until they are raw. It is seen to revolve around a love of cleanliness or perhaps a desire for order, leading people to describe themselves as "a bit OCD" if they enjoy a meticulously organized desk. This public image glides over the churning internal turmoil of OCD and the ways it affects around 1 in 40 adults in the U.S.
MENTAL HEALTH
Ladders

4 habits of subtly toxic people

No one wants to waste time and energy around people who consistently behave in unhealthy ways and add negativity to our lives. Yet, many of us sometimes get stuck in toxic relationships that have a negative impact on our mental health and even on our self-confidence. The problem is some...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Beck
psychologytoday.com

4 Tips for Saying No to a Narcissist

The way you say No to a narcissist can make a big difference. It helps to be persistent and not waver once you have made your decision. It helps to be prepared for their possible insults, complaints, and specific objections, so you know what you want to say back. It...
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

9-Year Study Reveals The Lasting Effects Childhood Trauma Has on Adult Relationships

An ongoing study among more than 2,000 adults in the Netherlands has found childhood maltreatment is associated with lower quality relationships later in life.  Past research has also found childhood abuse or neglect can lead to insecure attachment patterns in adulthood, but the current study goes further and suggests these issues arise primarily from severe depression associated with that childhood trauma. The large cohort has been tracked for nearly a decade already. In the first, second, fourth, and sixth years of the study, researchers assessed participants for depression and anxiety. In the fourth year, the presence of childhood maltreatment was also evaluated....
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

What Does Adult ADHD Feel Like?

Adults with ADHD often feel misunderstood and judged by others. It is difficult for people without ADHD to understand the challenges it poses. "Food poisoning" offers an example of an experience most people have had that helps show how something good can be noxious. I’m a clinical psychologist by trade,...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midlife Crisis#Productivity#Menopause#Sports Cars
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: Anxiety is more than an anxious feeling

Worry is a feeling that we are all familiar with. So many of us have experienced a racing heart and a mind filled with endless thoughts. Whether it’s an upcoming exam, presentation or a big event coming up, anxiousness and worried feelings are a natural response that we feel in stressful situations.
TUCSON, AZ
Health

3 Women on How Age Helped Them Redefine What 'Healthy' Looks Like

As we move through life and our perceptions and priorities change, we are always refining our personal definition of “healthy.” Close calls generate epiphanies. We discover habits that buoy us up. And, over time, we learn to take better, gentler care of ourselves. To celebrate this natural evolution, writers in different stages—from 35 to 71 years of age—offer up some of their hard-earned wisdom. Their stories are sure to resonate, and may even inspire you to try something new.
HEALTH
oxygenmag.com

Does Intermittent Fasting Affect Men and Women Differently?

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. A Google search for “intermittent fasting” yields more than 10 million results. Clearly, people are interested. If you’re new to the term, here are the basics:. Intermittent fasting: A pattern of eating the focuses on cycling between periods...
FITNESS
outsidemagazine

Why Women Might Need Different Hydration Advice

The average man lugs around about 44 liters of water—nearly 100 pounds worth—tucked away inside his cells and filling the gaps between them, or coursing through his blood vessels. The average woman, in contrast, carries only 31 liters. Even when you consider that women are generally smaller than men, the difference persists: men’s weight is about 58 percent water, women’s is 49 percent. That’s mainly because men have more muscle, which holds more water than fat tissue.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Country
China
Slate

Finding Hope for Women in the Climate Crisis

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate staff writer Rebecca Onion is joined by Grace...
ENVIRONMENT
henryford.com

Burned Out Or Just Really Stressed? How To Tell The Difference

Stress gets a lot of attention during healthcare provider visits and in the popular press. Researchers know stress is toxic, that it's linked to several health conditions and that there are all kinds of strategies that can help relieve it (take a deep breath!). But burnout? That's a different issue.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Career Satisfaction Matters for Motherhood Well-Being

Work and career satisfaction are significant to one's well-being during motherhood. Previous generations have placed value in feeling connected to children and becoming disconnected to work and career passions during motherhood. Various identities exist outside of motherhood, including, for many, a desire to fulfill career-driven goals and passions. A career...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

How to cope with anxiety over another ‘winter crisis’

Last winter was tough going – and if the mere idea of facing it all again is filling you with dread, you’re not alone.Just a glance at this week’s headlines feels daunting, with Covid cases rising and experts warning more action is needed to avoid another ‘winter crisis’.Worried how you might cope this time around? Anxious about being anxious again? We hear you – so we tapped up some of our favourite psychologists and therapists for their expert insight, and advice that’s actually helpful:Worrying about being worried is a thingWe often tell ourselves there’s no point worrying about things that...
YOGA
Psych Centra

Treating Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is primarily diagnosed in children — but adults can have it, too. Anyone can have feelings of negativity and hostility occasionally, especially when life presents setbacks. However, for some people, the urge to be oppositional happens more often than usual. Someone who has trouble containing their...
KIDS
powerofpositivity.com

3 Ways Anxiety Makes You Overwork (And How to Fix It)

Do you ever get home after a long day and wonder how on Earth you managed to work over twelve hours again? Do you try to mask your anxiety and insecurities because you overwork? Are you overly stressed and on the brink of burnout?. Back in the 1970s, people would...
MENTAL HEALTH
Health

Health

30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Live your best life now with http://Health.com: Get the scoop on fitness, food, beauty, & more!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy