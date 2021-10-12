What Is a Midlife Crisis, and How Is It Different for Women?
The male midlife crisis is the stuff of clichés and Hollywood tropes: red sports cars, leather pants, and perky paramours. The female version, however, is talked about much less. Many of its symptoms—like sleeplessness, sadness, and anxiety—are chalked up to perimenopause. While that physiological transition, with all its hormonal fluctuations, can certainly bring emotional upheaval, a woman's midlife crisis is often more complex, with cultural forces and psychological triggers at play.www.health.com
