ACOG, AMA lead amicus brief in U.S. v. Texas

President, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. “Once again, ACOG and the AMA, joined by more than a dozen other leading medical organizations, have submitted an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court to defend the patient-physician relationship and patient access to safe reproductive health care. By subjecting clinicians to the threat of financial and professional penalties for providing clinically appropriate care, Texas law SB 8 is a classic example of legislative interference. Texas SB 8 is contrary to patient health, decades of well-settled law, and the core principles of medical ethics. It effectively obliterates the fundamental value of shared decision-making by limiting treatment options available to patients— particularly those most marginalized—and by threatening clinicians for communicating appropriately about their health care options during essential patient counseling. ACOG and the AMA urge the Supreme Court to protect the health and well-being of patients in Texas by lifting the Fifth Circuit’s baseless decision to stay the injunction properly issued by the District Court in this case.”

