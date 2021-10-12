CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACOG, AMA lead amicus brief in U.S. v. Texas

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the American Medical Association (AMA) yesterday led a coalition of 19 leading medical societies urging the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to affirm the District Court’s ruling halting a Texas law that bans abortion at roughly six weeks.

