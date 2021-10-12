CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheesy Tamale Casserole Recipe With Corn Chips & Chili: This Frito Pie Recipe Invited Tamales to the Party

I scored some tamales at the farmers markets this weekend. After raiding my pantry and fridge, this tamale pie recipe with chili and corn chips is what I came up with. Canned chili works fine, but, of course, it would be better with homemade chili like this five-ingredient beer chili recipe. A drizzling of green sauce added a refreshing touch to the rich dish. (Try this easy spicy serrano and avocado sauce recipe.) Enjoy!

ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

