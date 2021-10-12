CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Placer County, CA

County approves joining authority to expand broadband

By Stacey Adams AUBURN JOURNAL
goldcountrymedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to join a joint powers authority in an effort to expand broadband in the county during its consent agenda Tuesday. According to the staff report, the Golden State Connect Authority was formed Aug. 18 in an effort to expand broadband access and quality into unserved and underserved communities in rural counties. The authority is governed by delegated supervisors from each participating county with Rural County Representatives of California staff handling day-to-day operations.

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 1

Related
News19 WLTX

New broadband initiative launched in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For the next three weeks, the South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development is training 12 Orangeburg County community leaders to teach folks who live in rural areas about using broadband. "It's hard in today's society to grow if you don't have access to the information," explained...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WVNews

Preston County Schools receive $235,000 broadband award

KINGWOOD — Preston County Schools will be expanding its broadband access with $235,967.50 received from the Emergency Connectivity Fund. The award will provide up to 250 hotspots through AT&T and up to 200 hotspots through Sprint/T-Mobile for students and staff, according to Preston County Schools Assistant Superintendent Brad Martin. “We...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Rappahannock News

Rappahannock Broadband Authority discusses next steps for universal broadband project

The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority discussed next steps in the regional agreement between eight northern Virginia counties and All Points Broadband on Monday, raising questions about the cost of the project on county residents. The Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission submitted an application to the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) last...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
WLUC

Broadband survey comes to Florence County

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A new broadband internet survey in Florence County hopes to reveal holes in coverage. The survey is provided by New North region, which has a network of 18 Wisconsin counties, including Florence and Marinette. The goal is to connect every business, home and school with faster internet by prioritizing investment strategies.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
thebaycities.com

Marinette County Broadband Survey is Underway, Countywide participation needed

In the coming week, every household in Marinette County should receive a broadband survey in the mail, to determine the current availability and quality of broadband service across the county. Marinette County Development and Tourism Director Jennifer Short says, “Marinette County is working with the NEW North to develop a status update of what the broadband status is… in Marinette County.”
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
Morning Times

Progress Authority developing broadband access, Sayre projects

The Progress Authority laid out its recent successes and its near future developments in Sayre Borough and broadband access to Bradford County residents in their annual meeting on Thursday. The meeting was held at the Towanda Golf Club with many prominent officials in attendance like the Bradford County Commissioners, State...
SAYRE, PA
Urban Milwaukee

$100 Million in Stimulus Funds Awarded to Expand Broadband

State regulators are awarding around $100 million in COVID-19 stimulus funds to expand broadband internet to nearly 30,000 homes and businesses. The funding, announced Thursday, represents the single-largest investment in improving access to high-speed internet across Wisconsin. The funding from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act will support 83...
TECHNOLOGY
FL Radio Group

Yates County Encourages Residents to Take State’s Broadband Survey

We told you that New York wants to hear from its residents as it launches a survey to identify the availability, reliability, and cost of high-speed broadband services across the state. The collection of this data from households can be found here. This short survey will help NYS understand how people utilize, or would like to utilize broadband in their home or business.
YATES COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Broadband
YubaNet

Placer County awards Wave Broadband $500,000 Last Mile Broadband grant

The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded Astound Broadband LLC, dba Wave Broadband a $500,000 Last Mile Broadband Grant to expand high-speed internet service to the county’s rural communities. The grant funding will assist Wave Broadband with its $2.2M of proposed projects to develop and improve infrastructure to serve approximately 1,500 residences and businesses in Auburn, North Auburn and Penryn.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YubaNet

Nevada County Supervisors Approve Countywide EIR to Expedite Shovel-Ready Broadband Projects

On Tuesday, October 12th, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a contract to conduct a Countywide Programmatic Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to meaningfully increase the viability of universal and accessible broadband throughout Nevada County. “This will put Nevada County in the position to have shovel-ready projects, putting us...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
gbnewsnetwork.com

Your Help Needed With Brown County Broadband Study ~ Deadline October 29th

Brown County is working with New North, regional economic development entity, to study broadband internet service in our county and across the region, to identify gaps and prioritize investment. The study is being conducted by Design Nine, Inc. You can support the study by taking this household survey by October...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
texasborderbusiness.com

Tyler County develops plan to improve broadband connectivity

Tyler County, Texas – After months of collecting broadband data in Tyler County, leaders agree that residents need better access to the internet. Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas) conducted a survey between February 2021 and May 2021 to determine the community’s access, adoption, and use of the internet. In total, the study collected responses from 401 households along with businesses, schools, and other institutions.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bangor Daily News

Tensions flare between Knox County Commissioners and broadband advocates

A Knox County Commissioner accused representatives of a regional broadband group of bullying public officials and tried to bar them — and members of the public — from advocating for the organization’s proposal at a county meeting Tuesday. At the meeting, Knox County Commissioners determined which funding requests from towns...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
94.3 Jack FM

Marinette County to Study Broadband Internet Service Through Survey

MARINETTE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new survey aims to find out where in Marinette County high-speed internet service is lacking. County officials are working with New North, a business and economic development advocacy group, to administer the survey. Every home in the county should receive the survey in the mail in the next week.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WISH-TV

Howard County receives broadband ready designation

KOKOMO, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — More than half of Indiana’s counties are now considered “broadband ready” with Howard County becoming one of the latest to receive the designation. The Indiana Broadband Office says the county has removed roadblocks that would prevent or slow investment in broadband infrastructure. The state...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
kwhi.com

BVCOG LOOKING TO EXPAND BROADBAND FIBER OPTIC NETWORK

The Washington County Commissioners Court held a Workshop session this (Tuesday) morning to discuss broadband with the Brazos Valley Council of Governments. Michael Parks, Executive Director of the Council, said that they have completed an all underground fiber optic network that covers the Brazos Valley from Buffalo to Brenham. They would love to extend the network into areas that are currently underserved, but they need funding to do so. Washington County Commissioner Kirk Hanath said that the County is the wrong place to look for funding, but that extending the network from Burton to Chappell Hill along Highway 290 would be greatly beneficial. He suggested the County could put the Brazos Valley Council of Governments in touch with Senator Lois Kolkhorst or Congressman Michael McCaul to look for state or federal funding to expand their network. Currently the County is a customer on the Brazos Valley Council of Governments Network.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Spencer Evening World

Collaborative broadband solutions for rural Owen County

The Owen County Economic Development Corp. hosted Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch along with representatives from three local broadband providers at its fall roundtable on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The event opened with Executive Director, Marce King, giving an update on Owen County's economic progress. King shared about the completion of the public restroom facility, the $150,000 Overstreet Center for Entrepreneurship that will be completed next year, the $60,000 grant for Owen's new comprehensive plan as well as many other projects and initiatives that the county is working together toward.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
nowhabersham.com

White County recognized as Broadband Ready Community

White County has been recognized as a Broadband Ready Community. Georgia Department of Community Affairs Representative Kathy Papa presented the recognition certificate to the White County Commissioners at their meeting Monday. Papa congratulated the county for taking steps to incorporate broadband in the county’s comprehensive plan. She said, “The Broadband...
WHITE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy