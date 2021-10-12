County approves joining authority to expand broadband

The Washington County Commissioners Court held a Workshop session this (Tuesday) morning to discuss broadband with the Brazos Valley Council of Governments. Michael Parks, Executive Director of the Council, said that they have completed an all underground fiber optic network that covers the Brazos Valley from Buffalo to Brenham. They would love to extend the network into areas that are currently underserved, but they need funding to do so. Washington County Commissioner Kirk Hanath said that the County is the wrong place to look for funding, but that extending the network from Burton to Chappell Hill along Highway 290 would be greatly beneficial. He suggested the County could put the Brazos Valley Council of Governments in touch with Senator Lois Kolkhorst or Congressman Michael McCaul to look for state or federal funding to expand their network. Currently the County is a customer on the Brazos Valley Council of Governments Network.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO