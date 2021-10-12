County approves joining authority to expand broadband
The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to join a joint powers authority in an effort to expand broadband in the county during its consent agenda Tuesday. According to the staff report, the Golden State Connect Authority was formed Aug. 18 in an effort to expand broadband access and quality into unserved and underserved communities in rural counties. The authority is governed by delegated supervisors from each participating county with Rural County Representatives of California staff handling day-to-day operations.goldcountrymedia.com
