CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado 1st state in the U.S. to make gender services an insurance mandate

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jared Polis, joined by state and federal officials, announced Tuesday that "gender affirming care" and substance abuse treatment will be added as essential health benefits to health insurance for the small group and individual markets, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Colorado becomes the first state in the nation to make...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rmpbs.org

Colorado becomes first state to include gender-affirming treatments in essential health benefits

DENVER — Gender-affirming care is now included as an essential health benefit for thousands of Coloradans, Governor Jared Polis announced in an October 12 press conference. Colorado will be the first state to offer gender-affirming care as part of the Essential Health Benefit (EHB) benchmark plan. This applies to Coloradans who are enrolled in individual plans (i.e., not from an employer) or small group plans (i.e., for small employers with less than 100 employees). That group includes about 500,000 Coloradans. People enrolled in Colorado's Medicaid plan already have coverage for transition-related services.
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

Feds OK Colorado Plan to Cover Gender-Affirming Care

DENVER (AP) — Colorado will include gender confirmation care in its individual and small group health insurance plans, state and federal officials announced Tuesday. The state's plan under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will include jaw, cheek and eye modifications, face tightening, facial bone remodeling for facial feminization, breast or chest construction and reductions and laser hair removal.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
fox26houston.com

Making the Case: State vs Federal vaccine mandates

The confusion has set in following Governor Abbott's new executive order that bans any entity from requiring a person to get a COVID-19 vaccine. It is a direct response to President Biden's mandate requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to require the shot for all employees. Tuesday, Southwest and American Airlines, both based in Texas said they will not be following the governor's order and will lean on the federal government for guidance. This is leaving many business owners in Texas to ask... "What do I do?" The News Edge legal analyst Charles "Big Angry" Adams cut through the confusion and clarified some key points of the governor's order.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Plans#Biden#Chiquita Brooks Lasure#The Centers For#Medicaid Services#Coloradans#D Lakewood
Seattle Times

Staffing has long been a challenge in long-term care. Washington state’s vaccine mandate could make it worse

Long-term care facilities could face critical staffing shortages this fall as Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate takes hold Oct. 18. Robin Dale, CEO of the Washington Health Care Association, which advocates for long-term and post-acute care facilities in the state, said staffing shortages in facilities are a huge problem and only going to be getting worse.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

California to Mandate Gender-Neutral Toy Sections in Big Stores

California is the first U.S. state to require retail stores to provide toy sections that are not dictated by gender. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the groundbreaking legislation, which is expected to take effect in 2024, on Saturday. All retail outlets with more than 500 employees will then have to provide sections for toys and child care products not specifically labeled by gender. They will not have to alter traditional boys and girls sections but can do so if they choose, the Los Angeles Times reports. “Part of it is to make sure if you’re a young girl that you can find a police car, fire truck, a periodic table or a dinosaur,” said the bill’s author, Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell). “And then similarly, if you’re a boy, if you’re more artistic and want to play with glitter, why not? Why should you feel the stigma of saying, ‘Oh, this should be shamed’ and going to a different location?”
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Gazette

Colorado poll shows COVID-19's economic toll on Latinos

A poll released Tuesday puts numbers to the difficulty Latino families endured during the pandemic, as 60% of those polled said they had work hours or pay cut or someone in their household had lost their job. Among the same 1,000 Latino adults surveyed, 56% said they had difficulty paying...
COLORADO STATE
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ksl.com

Utah faces repercussions for failing to adopt federal emergency standard for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY — Because Utah has not accepted a federal emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from COVID-19 or provided a sufficient alternative, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday it is reconsidering and proposing to revoke the state's current approval to run its own workplace safety and health program.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy