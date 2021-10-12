CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Nutrient-rich bean varieties and market linkages changing fortunes for farmers in Bomet County

cgiar.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was stranded and did not know where to get school fees for my children. Luckily, I had grown some Nyota beans on my one-acre land. When I harvested the beans, I took part of it to Abosi Cooperative. I’m happy the Cooperative came to my aid and bought the beans.

www.cgiar.org

Comments / 0

Related
huntingdondailynews.com

Farmers' Market Voice

As the air finally cools and the days grow noticeably shorter you’d think we’d be done with all of the vegetables and fruits that have kept us so busy all summer long. But as the Hunter Moon rises bright in the sky and the temperature dips its toes into the 30s, we dedicated followers of gardens have plenty to keep us busy. There are fall crops that can be grown in our Zone 5/6 but the grower must beware that things don’t always turn out like they are supposed to. Take spinach for example. Spinach likes cool soil temps for optimal germination so it usually does well with a direct seeding in April and May. But our fall attempts at growing spinach have been spotty at best. In all of the years that we’ve sown fall spinach, I’d say we’ve only had one or two that the majority of the seed germinated and grew into nice plants. Every other year the rows would have major gaps where the seeds never took and you feel like all of that effort was for naught. However, if you do get it to germinate, it will overwinter and be the first greens to size up and give you your first taste of spring in the literal sense. You do have to protect the spinach beds with fencing or row covers all winter because the deer love those green leaves as much as we do and they will eat them to the ground. The same goes for the leaves of strawberry plants. Those are deer delicacies and they will prevent you from getting June strawberries by eating the little strawberry buds that are hidden for the winter in the base of the plants. I’ve learned my lesson a few times over the years by not deer-proofing certain crops. You can also plant peas in the late summer for a fall crop but we’ve never had much success with those either. Lettuce prefers cooler temperatures and late summer or early fall plantings do well for us and most people wouldn’t believe that we are harvesting head lettuce up through Christmas. Obviously, certain varieties can tolerate the cold and frosts better than others and we plant those that we’ve found work the best in our area. We always start our lettuce in seedling flats that hold 72 or 128 plugs that we then transplant into the gardens. Nick plants our late fall lettuce seedlings in September to get some fast growth before the shortening day light and colder weather slows the growth of the plants. But they often grow quite large and we do cover them with floating row covers when the temps drop below freezing. We’ve seen the heads get frozen solid and then thaw out with no damage at all on the hardy varieties. But kale is the real miracle vegetable when it comes surviving the cold. We leave our kale plot intact all through the winter and I harvest a few leaves every day for my juicer. I can break off the frozen leaves and bring them in to warm up and they are just fine. The freezing and thawing doesn’t hurt them a bit and they actually taste better and sweeter than in the summer. Nick claims to have kale plants that have lasted two years or more like a perennial. Other greens like swiss chard and collards definitely perk up and grow better in the fall as well, but can’t take the deep freezes like kale. Brussels sprouts seem to take forever to fatten up their stalk-clinging buds and taste better after a few good freezes and they too can overwinter with some success. Garlic is the other crop that is planted around this time. It needs to set its roots and hold tight through the winter for an early start in the spring. Besides planting, we are still harvesting lettuce, kale, chard, some other Asian greens, peppers, green onions, potatoes, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and believe it or not…summer squash. The absence of an early frost keeps things growing. I’m also getting a quart or so of red raspberries every couple of days and good hard apples off our Arkansas Black tree. Steph is still creating beautiful bouquets with a surprisingly large variety of flowers, since we have not yet had a hard frost.
HUNTINGDON, PA
thegazette.com

Field to Family online farmers market’s distribution changes starting Oct. 30

IOWA CITY — Iowa City-area shoppers continue to have the opportunity to purchase local food and farm products online with contact-free pickup in November 2021 through Field to Family’s Online Farmers Market. Field to Family’s second Online Farmers Market season continues to operate a successful venture by drive-thru and delivery...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomet County#Beans#Nutrient#Fortunes#Nyota#Abosi Cooperative#Gorgor High School#Ndanai Abosi Ward#Abosi Top Hill Farmers#Abosi Vision 2030
townofcarrboro.org

Carrboro Farmers’ Market Hours Changing Soon

Mark your calendars - the Carrboro Farmers' Market hours are changing soon!. The last day of Saturday main season hours, 7 am to noon, will be Saturday, Oct. 30. Saturday winter hours, 9 am to noon, begin on Saturday, Nov. 6, and run through next spring. The last Wednesday afternoon...
AGRICULTURE
chelseaupdate.com

Lots of Variety at Saturday Farmers Market

The autumn harvest is upon us, and there’s lots to choose from at the Chelsea Farmers Market Saturday. The market is located at Palmer Commons and runs from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The Chelsea outdoor markets will be open through the end of October. The fruits of the fall season will...
CHELSEA, MI
cgiar.org

Promoting sustainable food production by upscaling best performing varieties of finger millet and bean through seed and product value chains: experiences from Hoima, Uganda

Food and nutritional security of resource poor farmers globally is increasingly under threat due to climate change. In Uganda, agricultural production rates are low, exacerbated by frequent erratic rainfall and droughts. The loss of genetic diversity in farmers’ custody has greatly narrowed the genepool from which they choose varieties that do well in challenging environments. In order to strengthen farmers’ adaptive capacity, a project called “Promoting Open Source Seed Systems for Bean, Millet and Sorghum for Climate Change Adaptation,” funded by the Benefit-sharing Fund (BSF) established under the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA), was implemented in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. This project increased the availability and diversity of climate-smart varieties of bean, finger millet and sorghum, through testing, breeding and production of high-quality seed and increased access to a wider range of locally adapted varieties. In Uganda, the activities were coordinated by the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO)-Bulindi Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (ZARDI) in Hoima, in collaboration with the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, and local farmers organized in the Hoima Community Seed Bank.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
cgiar.org

New climate-resilient, disease-resistant chickpea varieties coming farmers’ way

Developed through genomics-assisted breeding by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and ICRISAT. Three new chickpea varieties, with enhanced drought tolerance, disease resistance and increased yield, are set to become available to the Indian farmers. These have been notified to be available for cultivation by the Central Varietal Release Committee.
AGRICULTURE
FOX 21 Online

Active Adventures: Superior Farmers’ Market

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In this week’s Active Adventures we stop by the Superior Farmer’s Market to check out what they have to offer in the homestretch of the harvest season. In addition to locally grown produce and meat products, you can also check out a variety of home crafts including handmade winter gear to prep for winter. Prepare to spend more time than expected at the Superior Farmer’s Market due to all the smiles and friendly conversations to be had with local farmers and crafters.
SUPERIOR, WI
Times Union

Farmers market spotlight: Pawpaws

In this, the final edition of our Farmers Market Spotlight series, we feature a food item that’s available at a Capital Region farmers market, but usually not supermarkets, and offer tips on how to cook with it. This week: Pawpaws. Spotlight: Pawpaws. What is it: Pawpaws are a relative of...
GREENWICH, NY
AFP

Sri Lanka reverses organic farming drive as tea suffers

Sri Lanka on Tuesday backed down from ambitious plans to become the world's first completely organic farming nation, reversing a ban on imports of chemical fertiliser. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had imposed a total ban on agrochemicals in May, saying he wanted to make Sri Lankan farming 100 percent organic. Plantations Minister Ramesh Pathirana said Tuesday that the change of course was to help growers of Ceylon tea, exports of which are worth $1.3 billion annually for the island nation. "Considering the fact that there has been a quality drop in tea that was produced in factories, the government has taken the decision to import sulphate of ammonia," Pathirana told reporters in Colombo.
hngnews.com

Take in the Great Apple Crunch at Dane County Farmers Market

The Dane County Farmers Market joins schools, preschools, colleges, and hospitals across Wisconsin in the annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch! Navigating into another school year, the market hopes you take time this week to enjoy a locally-grown apple and show some love to farmers, teachers, schools, and students who are navigating this new landscape.
DANE COUNTY, WI
FOX8 News

Buying bacon or ham? Pork prices rising as labor shortage continues

(WGHP) — Pork prices have risen as the US pork processing industry continues to face labor shortage problems due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Processing plants have to put in more labor to produce deboned pork products than bone-in pork products, which means the prices for deboned are […]
AGRICULTURE
tallasseetribune.com

Big turnout for Fall Farmers Market

Saturday morning The City of Wetumpka along with First Community Bank hosted the Fall Farmers Market starting at 8 a.m. There was a large turnout for the event with several vendors from Wetumpka and surrounding areas. The Farmers Market was built with the help of HGTV's Hometown Take Over. In...
WETUMPKA, AL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Grant underwrites farmers market programs

NASHVILLE — The Nash County Farmers Market received a $2,000 grant from the DeLeon Carter Foundation that funds events like “How ‘Bout Them Apples?”. This event focuses on North Carolina apples and fall produce grown locally. Children who attended the market on Saturday had the opportunity to go on a scavenger hunt and shop for items on a market list. Lists, bags and instructions were obtained from a market information booth.
popville.com

Missed Connection – “farmer at Eastern Market”

Ed. Note: If this is you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. For those curious about past missed connections, some have been made and when possible I’ll try to update when/if more are made. The Bike Party MC was made!. “Dear PoPville,. You...
WASHINGTON, DC
lmgraphic.com

The Fertile Market offers a wide variety of products

In February 2020, Melissa Kuhn-Schmidt opened The Fertile Market in Fertile, offering a wide variety of products to local communities. Joined with business partner, Michelle Versteeg, the two run the small shop, along with the help of a few others. Kuhn-Schmidt and Versteeg believe their store is unique because of...
FERTILE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy