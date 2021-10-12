Nutrient-rich bean varieties and market linkages changing fortunes for farmers in Bomet County

As the air finally cools and the days grow noticeably shorter you’d think we’d be done with all of the vegetables and fruits that have kept us so busy all summer long. But as the Hunter Moon rises bright in the sky and the temperature dips its toes into the 30s, we dedicated followers of gardens have plenty to keep us busy. There are fall crops that can be grown in our Zone 5/6 but the grower must beware that things don’t always turn out like they are supposed to. Take spinach for example. Spinach likes cool soil temps for optimal germination so it usually does well with a direct seeding in April and May. But our fall attempts at growing spinach have been spotty at best. In all of the years that we’ve sown fall spinach, I’d say we’ve only had one or two that the majority of the seed germinated and grew into nice plants. Every other year the rows would have major gaps where the seeds never took and you feel like all of that effort was for naught. However, if you do get it to germinate, it will overwinter and be the first greens to size up and give you your first taste of spring in the literal sense. You do have to protect the spinach beds with fencing or row covers all winter because the deer love those green leaves as much as we do and they will eat them to the ground. The same goes for the leaves of strawberry plants. Those are deer delicacies and they will prevent you from getting June strawberries by eating the little strawberry buds that are hidden for the winter in the base of the plants. I’ve learned my lesson a few times over the years by not deer-proofing certain crops. You can also plant peas in the late summer for a fall crop but we’ve never had much success with those either. Lettuce prefers cooler temperatures and late summer or early fall plantings do well for us and most people wouldn’t believe that we are harvesting head lettuce up through Christmas. Obviously, certain varieties can tolerate the cold and frosts better than others and we plant those that we’ve found work the best in our area. We always start our lettuce in seedling flats that hold 72 or 128 plugs that we then transplant into the gardens. Nick plants our late fall lettuce seedlings in September to get some fast growth before the shortening day light and colder weather slows the growth of the plants. But they often grow quite large and we do cover them with floating row covers when the temps drop below freezing. We’ve seen the heads get frozen solid and then thaw out with no damage at all on the hardy varieties. But kale is the real miracle vegetable when it comes surviving the cold. We leave our kale plot intact all through the winter and I harvest a few leaves every day for my juicer. I can break off the frozen leaves and bring them in to warm up and they are just fine. The freezing and thawing doesn’t hurt them a bit and they actually taste better and sweeter than in the summer. Nick claims to have kale plants that have lasted two years or more like a perennial. Other greens like swiss chard and collards definitely perk up and grow better in the fall as well, but can’t take the deep freezes like kale. Brussels sprouts seem to take forever to fatten up their stalk-clinging buds and taste better after a few good freezes and they too can overwinter with some success. Garlic is the other crop that is planted around this time. It needs to set its roots and hold tight through the winter for an early start in the spring. Besides planting, we are still harvesting lettuce, kale, chard, some other Asian greens, peppers, green onions, potatoes, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and believe it or not…summer squash. The absence of an early frost keeps things growing. I’m also getting a quart or so of red raspberries every couple of days and good hard apples off our Arkansas Black tree. Steph is still creating beautiful bouquets with a surprisingly large variety of flowers, since we have not yet had a hard frost.

