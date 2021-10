Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Biotechnology company Moderna announced its plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa, capable of producing up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines per year, including those for COVID-19 and other diseases. The plant, which still has no specific location in the African continent, will take two to four years to build. The Massachusetts-based company has been under pressure from African countries and the World Health Organization to make vaccines on the continent, which has the lowest COVID-19 immunization rate. Pfizer and partner BioNTech also announced a deal in July to start producing shots in Cape Town, South Africa.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO