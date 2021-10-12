Endersby Productions decides to keep Keller photo studio location

Mirchi Indian Cuisine opened Sept. 24 in the old Vakeroz Restaurant & Cantina space at 12255 Teel Parkway, Ste. 460, Frisco. The restaurant specializes in vegetarian and meat dishes. Meat-lovers can enjoy appetizers, such as the chicken masakalli, or entrees, like the chicken tandoori or kebab sizzlers. Vegetarian options include gobi manchurian, which is buttered cauliflower, and dum biryani, a dish with potato, onions and assorted herbs. Customers who prefer to-go meals can text the restaurant via SMS or WhatsApp at 972-469-0354. The restaurant’s website is under maintenance, but the menu is available at this link.

FRISCO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO