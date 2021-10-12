CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Endersby Productions decides to keep Keller photo studio location

By Bailey Lewis
Photography studio Endersby Productions has decided to keep its studio at 136 Olive St. in Keller. In early September, owners Nicole and Scott Endersby wrote in a Facebook post that they would close the studio for good on Oct. 31. They originally decided not to renew their lease because it became “a money pit," according to the post. The studio owners had planned to stay in business without a set studio location.

communityimpact.com

