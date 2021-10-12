Forget Online Classes, The Carol Exercise Bike Uses AI To Optimize Your Spin Bike Workouts

The ‘boîtier for bike’ is an unusually functional bit of furniture. The internet is filled with gimmicky cabinets that transform into beds, sofas, or dining tables, but they aren’t quite as impressive as this little number right here. The boîtier for bike, as its name would suggest, is a cabinet or housing (or boîtier in French) that actually comes with a dedicated space for your stationary exercise bike. Aside from having a chest of drawers that let you store your belongings, the boîtier for bike actually is meant to conceal a mini-gym within it. A pull-out drawer on the side reveals an exercise bike on the inside, allowing you to get some cardio right in the comfort of your home… when you’re done, the bike slides back into its boîtier, looking like an unsuspecting mid-century cabinet that your guests will probably think you picked up from Pottery Barn.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO