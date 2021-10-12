CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forget Online Classes, The Carol Exercise Bike Uses AI To Optimize Your Spin Bike Workouts

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like any home exercise bike. You know, the kind that’s compact enough to fit at home, sturdy enough for vigorous workouts, and with a screen out front for streaming video classes. Unlike the current crop of connected spin bikes, though, the Carol isn’t meant provide a Peloton-like experience, instead delivering a uniquely efficient workout you can’t get from other exercise bikes in the market.

If you had the opportunity, would you pay more in order to use an exercise bike less frequently? That is, give or take, the sales pitch for at-home spin bike. It’s the anti-Peloton, designed to be used for just 8 minutes and 40 seconds per workout. At the end of its standard program, it even tells you that you can go to the gym if you want to, rather than because you need to. But stealing back all of those hours from the capricious gods of exercise comes at a price: $2,395, plus $12 per month after the first three months. It’s up to you to decide if that eye-watering fee is worth swerving all of those cardio sessions.
