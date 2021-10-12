Forget Online Classes, The Carol Exercise Bike Uses AI To Optimize Your Spin Bike Workouts
It looks like any home exercise bike. You know, the kind that’s compact enough to fit at home, sturdy enough for vigorous workouts, and with a screen out front for streaming video classes. Unlike the current crop of connected spin bikes, though, the Carol isn’t meant provide a Peloton-like experience, instead delivering a uniquely efficient workout you can’t get from other exercise bikes in the market.www.coolthings.com
