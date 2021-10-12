CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Arcade1Up Tron Revives The 80s Arcade Classic Complete With Black Light, Trippy Accents, And A Glowing Flight Stick

coolthings.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only was Tron a big screen hit for Disney back in 1982, the same goes for its arcade counterpart, which won “Coin Operated Game of the Year” from Electronic Games magazine during the same year. As such, it has long been one of the most anticipated games in the ongoing arcade revival. Well, those fans holding out hope will see their persistence bear fruit soon with the release of the Arcade1Up Tron.

www.coolthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

This Reebok Pump Omni Zone II Brings In Golden Accents To A Classic Colorway

Ever since its return earlier in the year, the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II has received a flood of new colorways. And besides its NERF and Jurassic Park departures, the silhouette has paid homage to classics of all kinds. The bright, polished gold of the side and midsole exude luxury,...
GOLD
IGN

Eagle Force: A Forgotten '80s Classic Returns With New Action Figures

In the '80s, there were two action figure series to turn to for anyone who wanted pocket-sized, military-themed heroes and villains. One of those, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, has managed to stay on the pop culture radar for decades. The other, Eagle Force, experienced a meteoric rise and fall and has now begin lost to time. But that's finally changing in 2022.
TWITTER
manofmany.com

Make Game-Night Digital with the Arcade1Up Infinity Table

How would you feel about reclaiming a closet? You know, that one closet—maybe it’s in the hall or down in the family room—that’s chock full of old board games? Stacks of ragged cardboard boxes that are barely held together, regardless of the copious amounts of tape that has been strategically placed to keep the box in one piece, fill the space that could be put to good use otherwise. Yet, you don’t want to ditch all those board games. After all, game night wouldn’t be game night without…, well, the games. But there is a better way, and Arcade1Up has cornered that idea in a pretty amazing way. Enter the Arcade1Up Infinity Table.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Tron, Ridge Racer, and Killer Instinct lead Arcade1Up’s holiday offerings

Arcade1Up revealed three new machines that it’ll be offering in time for the holidays: Tron, Ridge Racer, and Killer Instinct. Arcade1Up takes classic arcade games and makes them available for home use. The cabinets are about three-fourths of the size of the originals. They also include wi-fi support for online multiplayer gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade Games#The Black Light#Arcade1up#Crt#Lcd
gamepur.com

What are the Arcade Tokens for in Forsaken in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War may have the latest Zombies experience in 2021, but Activision, Call of Duty, and the Zombies mode have a long history. In Forsaken, there is a neat Easter egg that you can take advantage of to get some easy gear. All it will cost you is an Arcade Token. Here is how to get an Arcade Token and use it in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Forsaken Zombies map.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Arcade1Up Reveals Tron and Ridge Racer Cabinet Pre-Order Dates

Arcade Machines are often thought to be the most classic way to play video games. The vintage cabinet designs of some classic gaming icons are hard to dismiss but easy to forget about nowadays. With more and more retro titles finding their way into modern libraries, fans of the Arcade have found new ways to bring the experience home. One such company, Arcade1Up, has been working on that vintage home cabinet feeling for a long time. With a catalog of titles ranging from Street Fighter to PacMan, there’s plenty to enjoy. Now it seems that their horizons are expanding with the Arcade1Up Ridge Racer and Tron cabinet pre-orders. This includes the pre-order dates for the Killer Instinct cabinet revealed at CES earlier this year. The pre-orders for all three new cabinets are just a few weeks away from each other.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Crossy Road brings colorful, classic endless runner fun to Apple Arcade

Crossy Road -- an iconic endless runner already in the App Store -- arrived on Apple Arcade Friday. The game joins Apple Arcade's catalog of almost 220 games without paywalls or ads. Last year, developer Hipster Whale added Crossy Road Castle to Apple's subscription service. Crossy Road Castle was one of the first hit iOS games to join the service.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Home-Friendly Classic Arcade Games

The Arcade1Up Tron arcade game is a revived version of the namesake digital gaming system that will provide avid fans with a way to relive the 1982 classic. The arcade game is constructed to be three-quarters of the size of the original to help it fit into a home with ease and recreates the aesthetic of the original perfectly. This includes artwork from the original along with the same control layout and even a light-up marquee to make it a focal point in any games room or basement.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Disney
Nintendo Life

Another Classic Namco Title Joins Hamster's Arcade Archives This Week

This week's arcade archives release from Hamster Corporation is the 1980 Namco "maze chase" classic, Rally-X. Here's some PR and screens:. “RALLY-X” is an action game released by NAMCO in 1980. Players control a car and dodge pursuing red cars while collecting flags. Stall the red cars using a smokescreen when they get too close."
VIDEO GAMES
MacRumors Forums

Classic iPhone Game 'Tiny Wings' Launches on Apple Arcade This Friday

Tiny Wings is a casual game that involves tapping and holding the screen to control a bird whose wings are too tiny to fly. The game tasks players with outrunning the sun as they fly a bird across procedurally generated islands. Players must tap on the screen at the perfect moment so that the bird slides down hills and gains enough momentum to reach the next island before the sun sets, while aiming to complete tricks for score multipliers.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Arcade classic Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja returns in new faithful remake

Publisher Microids announced today that alongside developer Mr. Nutz Studio (Toki, Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!) they are bringing back the arcade classic Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja with a fresh cartoon art style with a faithful remake. Joe and Mac was a historic arcade/platforming Japanese franchise and a huge hit at arcades in the ‘90s.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Nanoleaf Lines Review: Dazzling glow sticks for your wall

Smart lighting is one of the first ways many people experience smart home technology. Simple smart bulbs make it easy to turn lights on and off, but there is so much more to smart lightning than just convenience. Companies like Nanoleaf have transformed the perception of lighting from a utility to a decoration. Just look at the Nanoleaf Canvas, the Shapes, or even the original Aurora. They have become staples in most any Twitch streamer’s setup, or just a way to add a certain flair to a home.
ELECTRONICS
WAVY News 10

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES
coolthings.com

Sable Flow Secret Whiteboard Hides A Dry-Erase Writing Surface Behind A Wall Frame

Having a whiteboard at home is nice, as you can leave messages, work out your thoughts in writing, and even put down reminders for later. Problem is, whiteboards filled with scribbles and sketches just aren’t the kind of things that look good in any part of a home, whether it be the living room, the kitchen, or the hall leading to the bedroom. The Sable Flow Secret Whiteboard changes that.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Nike Revives the Air Flight Lite Mid in for Its 30th Anniversary

As celebrates a bundle of anniversaries with new releases and returns of highly-coveted designs, the sportswear giant is reviving the Air Flight Lite Mid in honor of the silhouette’s 30th anniversary. Known for the association with Chris Mullin and Scottie Pippen, as the duo laced up in the classic white and black colorway during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, the shoe sat in a lineup stacked with the likes of the Air Jordan 7, Air Force 180 and Air Ballistic Force.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy