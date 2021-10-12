Arcade1Up Tron Revives The 80s Arcade Classic Complete With Black Light, Trippy Accents, And A Glowing Flight Stick
Not only was Tron a big screen hit for Disney back in 1982, the same goes for its arcade counterpart, which won “Coin Operated Game of the Year” from Electronic Games magazine during the same year. As such, it has long been one of the most anticipated games in the ongoing arcade revival. Well, those fans holding out hope will see their persistence bear fruit soon with the release of the Arcade1Up Tron.www.coolthings.com
