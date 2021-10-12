Arcade1Up Tron Revives The 80s Arcade Classic Complete With Black Light, Trippy Accents, And A Glowing Flight Stick

Arcade Machines are often thought to be the most classic way to play video games. The vintage cabinet designs of some classic gaming icons are hard to dismiss but easy to forget about nowadays. With more and more retro titles finding their way into modern libraries, fans of the Arcade have found new ways to bring the experience home. One such company, Arcade1Up, has been working on that vintage home cabinet feeling for a long time. With a catalog of titles ranging from Street Fighter to PacMan, there’s plenty to enjoy. Now it seems that their horizons are expanding with the Arcade1Up Ridge Racer and Tron cabinet pre-orders. This includes the pre-order dates for the Killer Instinct cabinet revealed at CES earlier this year. The pre-orders for all three new cabinets are just a few weeks away from each other.

