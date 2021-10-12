Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 167 ‘What to Make of Indy’s Monday Night Collapse’

﻿﻿﻿﻿Lamar Jackson﻿﻿﻿﻿ is truly unbelievable. Indianapolis appeared to be cruising to an upset win in blowout fashion in the final minutes of the third quarter when Jackson and the Ravens picked themselves up off the mat and landed an assortment of stunning blows. It began with a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that included a 43-yard strike to ﻿﻿﻿﻿Marquise Brown﻿﻿﻿﻿ and followed with two more touchdown drives, including a well-paced, 11-play march capped by a touchdown pass to Mark Andrews and game-tying two-point conversion. After spending nearly three quarters struggling with a knotted-up offense, Jackson almost singlehandedly untied the knots while simultaneously silencing everyone who believed he couldn't be an effective passer. He finished with an incredible line: 37-of-42 passing for 442 yards and three touchdowns, and 14 rushes for 62 yards for a grand total of 504 yards of total offense. Baltimore rattled off 22 unanswered points in the final 21:32. Jackson willed the Ravens back into the game and ultimately to a win -- and back into the MVP conversation.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO