Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 167 ‘What to Make of Indy’s Monday Night Collapse’

By Joe Hopkins
cbs4indy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts had a comfortable second-half lead on the Ravens in Baltimore, until they didn’t…. On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins recap the wild game (2:26), discuss takeaways (21:48) and check in on a still very winnable AFC South (34:52).

cbs4indy.com

