Dwayne Johnson Admits He Regrets His Public ‘Fast & Furious’ Feuding With Vin Diesel

By bignoah256
 8 days ago

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is opening up about life for his latest cover of Vanity Fair , where he reveals that he regrets bringing his beef with Vin Diesel to the public eye.

Source: Buda Mendes / Getty

The Rock is gracing the latest cover of Vanity Fair for his cover story, he is not holding back at all. In the cover that hits newsstands on October 19, he promotes his latest film Red Notice , but he also gets more vulnerable than ever, even opening up about his late father .

Source: Mark Seliger / Vanity Fair

Perhaps the most interesting part of the cover story however is Johnson opening up about his feud with Vin Diesel, whom he shared the screen with in the Fast and The Furious franchise. The franchise is one of the biggest in Hollywood, so when the beef was made public, many were surprised and thinking; ‘What in the world could these two be upset about?!’

For Vanity Fair , The Rock still doesn’t pinpoint what caused the rift between them, but he does take responsibility for his deleted Instagram post addressing the beef and spiraling things out of control. At first glance, you would think both could relate to each other, but Dwayne reveals that’s far from the truth.

Their issues eventually sprung into the open with a now-notorious Instagram post that Johnson wrote and quickly deleted. In it, he wrote, in part: “When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling—you’re right.” He closed things out with the hashtag “#ZeroToleranceForCandyA***es.”

“Nothing specific happened, just the same old s***” Johnson says. “It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough…[it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note. But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls*** away from the public. They don’t need to know that.”

Source: Mark Seliger / Vanity Fair

The Rock also dispelled rumors that they had a “peace meeting” and instead said he and Vin agreed to disagree.

It was subsequently reported that some kind of peace meeting took place soon afterward in Johnson’s trailer. “I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there.”

Then, this summer, in an interview in Men’s Health, Diesel chalked up any conflict as the benign side effect of “purposeful method manipulation” on his part. Reminded of this quote, Johnson laughed.

“You know, I’ll tell you this,” he says. “One part of me feels like there’s no way I would dignify any of that bulls*** with an answer. But here’s the truth. I’ve been around the block a lot of times. Unlike him, I did not come from the world of theater. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently. And I came from a completely different culture and environment. And I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there’s some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it’s just that simple. So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed. And somewhere I’m sure Fellini is laughing too.”

Hopefully, we can see both Vin Diesel and The Rock on screen again with the franchise. Aside from the cover story, The Rock also sat down for a more intimate piece of content, answering personal questions about identity, fitness, and work.

You can watch the full series of questions below.

