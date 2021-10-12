CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Viral Tik Tok Shows Wives Explain Their Husband's 'Icks' – Hilarity Ensues

By Kaylin
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HENXa_0cP5sa5m00

Dating and relationships can be beautiful. You find your person, soulmate and things are great. You think “Man, this is great! I don’t understand people that fight about the little things.” Those people are probably in a brand new relationship, the honeymoon phase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIFZo_0cP5sa5m00
(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

What is an ‘ick’?

“Icks” can be defined as something that someone says or does that drives you up the wall or make you lose interest quickly, seemingly for no reason. It can be the way he dances, if he tries too hard to impress someone, the way he photographs. We all have something that irks us. These responses on her tik tok range from out of pocket to “oh, i get that completely!”

User jweaves80 was looking for his wife in the comments talking about him. He was sure she was in there. She was probably buried in the thousands of comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWhCb_0cP5sa5m00 User cupcakemommy4 takes the saying “empowered women empower women” to the ultimate level with this comment. Gotta have each other’s backs, ladies!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYUE6_0cP5sa5m00

User aussielatina used a brilliant, but devious tactic when her husband expresses too many icks. I’m going to write that suggestion down for future use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3f9r_0cP5sa5m00

Here’s the tik tok, complete with the thousands of comments that will have you crying laughing for hours.

@twomsd

For legal purposes this is just a joke #kinda #SHEINcares #rue21BeYouChallenge

♬ original sound – Deirdra Johnson

This entire challenge just proves that anything, no matter how big or small, can annoy you to no end… even if it comes from someone you love with your whole heart. We all have that one thing, and if you don’t, ask your partner what theirs is for you.

attachment-106642559

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilarity
TMZ.com

'Millionaire Matchmaker' Contestant Trevor Jones Dead at 34

Trevor Jones -- a former contestant on Bravo's "Millionaire Matchmaker" and CNBC's "The Profit" -- has died. According to a family friend, Jones died on Oct. 9 from a "sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event." Ehlers Danlos Syndrome is a genetic disorder that weakens connective tissue and can lead to spontaneous rupture of major blood vessels.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey’s Big News LEAKED By Her Mom, Hilary

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have a big life announcement to make to fans, but they didn’t share it themselves yet. Before Justin and Claire had an opportunity to post on social media about this next step in their lives together, it was leaked by a relative. It’s unclear if Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mother, had the couple’s permission to show fans what’s coming next. But she did it anyway, so the news is officially leaked.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
hotnewhiphop.com

Darius McCrary & Sidney Starr Seen Kissing, Twerking In Viral Clip

It was just yesterday (October 18) when reports began to fly that Darius McCrary and Sidney Starr were an item, but the gossip was quickly shut down. The Family Matters icon was previously said to have been dating Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei Hart, and while fans believed that romance was still brewing, new reports claim that McCrary had linked with the trans reality television star.
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationAU

What is 'the ick'? A psychological scientist explains this TikTok trend

“The ick”, much discussed on TikTok and Instagram lately, is where attraction to a current or potential partner is suddenly flipped to a feeling of disgust. It’s often triggered in an instant, social media users say, by witnessing some kind of turn-off – a bad dance move, a grating laugh, or an off-putting eating style. So what might be behind “the ick”? Read more: Love lockdown: the pandemic has put pressure on many relationships, but here's how to tell if yours will survive ...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS Austin

Tik-Tok inspired 'Slap a Teacher' challenge raising concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Schools and social media experts are cautioning against the latest troubling TikTok trend calling on kids to physically assault educators. We’ve already seen students commit vandalism and other acts of destruction as a result of these online challenges, but now they're being dared to slap their teachers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
kfrxfm.com

Tik Tok Couch Guy

Waist photo of man and woman holding hands while sitting on a couch. Surprising your significant other is supposed to be filled with tears, happiness and joy BUT for one girl it caused a stir. Lauren Zarras recorded her entrance into her boyfriend’s apartment and he is on the couch with three other girls. That recording has caused MILLIONS of Tik Tok Detectives to try to figure out if he was cheating. What do YOU think???
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KTEM NewsRadio

London Man Defends Texas in Viral Tik Tok Video

I actually remember seeing this awesome video while scrolling on TikTok just a few days ago. Apparently, this video has now gone viral and has been viewed over 845,000 times. Joel Wook a Tik Toker from London, starts out by saying, 'why is everyone mean about Texas?' He refers to Texans as 'the most polite Americans that he has ever met.' Watch the full Tik Tok video below and be proud to be from Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She’s “A Grateful Student” Following Daughter Ruby’s Transition

Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up with daughter Ruby publicly for the first time about how their lives have changed in the year since the Halloween Kills star’s younger child told the family she was trans. Both Lee Curtis and Ruby, a 25-year-old video editor for a gaming personality on YouTube, sat down for a joint interview with People in which Ruby discussed her gender journey. Curtis’ younger child said that she had already been thinking about her gender since she was a teenager, and told her now-fiancee that she was “probably trans” around seven years ago. But she would wait...
CELEBRITIES
scotscoop.com

Tik Tok changes student clothing trends

Social media has changed how users dress, and some of these trends appear on the Carlmont campus. Tik Tok, in particular, by allowing user-generated clips to display anything from shower thoughts to crazy jobs, garnered over 600 million users worldwide. Reflective of the social changes during the pandemic, teens find...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
rogersedgereporter.com

Balancing Fame and Going to School: An Interview with a Tik Tok Star

Hours and hours of screen time is spent by millions of users swiping and liking these 15-second videos. Now imagine the other end as a creator. Learning dances, filming promotions, and growing your account as an influencer can be time consuming. The eyes of thousands of youngsters watching you every day and brands reaching out for advertisement in returns for products and monetary payment.
CHICAGO, IL
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy