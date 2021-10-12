‘The Rescue’ documentary is not just about cave-diving, but the triumph of the human spirit

Filmmaking (and life) partners Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi have made three feature films together now: 2015’s Meru, a chronicle of Chin’s ascent of the titular mountain in the Himalayas; 2019’s Free Solo, which won them a (well-deserved) Oscar for Best Documentary; and now, The Rescue, a film that takes the pair from the sprawling, wide-open sides of the mountain into the claustrophobic, flooded underground caves beneath the earth. The film, a National Geographic production, recounts the 2018 incident when a Thai boys’ soccer team went exploring into a cave and ultimately got trapped when the water level inside rose beyond what they could traverse back to the opening and safety. Unlike their first two films, in which the pair had close ties to the subjects (or in the case of Meru, they were the actual subjects), there’s no discernible connection between Chin, Vasarhelyi and this story, except the fact that these two, with their experience in telling nearly unbelievable stories of unthinkable challenge and unimaginable triumph, are the perfect filmmakers to bring this story to life.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO