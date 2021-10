The Cayuga County Health Department is advising residents on Route 370 between the villages of Cato and Meridian to boil their water before using until further notice. The department said that due to a disinfection system malfunction, village of Cato public water customers should boil their tap water for a minute and cool before using it for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food. The boil water order is expected to last through the end of the week.

CATO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO